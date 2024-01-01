WebCatalog

Top Booksy Alternatives

FitOn

fitonapp.com

FitOn Health is the leading enterprise health and wellness platform. We provide whole-health solutions such as condition-management courses, and instant access to the widest variety of workout and meditation classes from world-class trainers, experts, and celebrities. We work with the top health pla...

Vagaro

vagaro.com

Find your next salon, spa, or fitness professional. Read & post reviews. Schedule an online appointment 24/7 for haircuts, coloring, nail care, skin care, massage, makeup, personal trainers, yoga, Pilates and more!

Glamsquad

glamsquad.com

Combines seamless technology, the most talented beauty professionals and your beauty goals, to empower you to look amazing, feel amazing and be amazing – on your own terms.

Zeel

zeel.com

Zeel offers the most reliable on-demand massage service in as little as an hour, or up to a month in advance, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm.

Manicare

manicare.com.au

Australia’s trusted essential skin tech & beauty tools for over 40 years.

