Top Blogely Alternatives
Re4m
re4m.io
Re4m is a cloud-based creative platform that allows brand teams, designers and local marketers to plan, produce and publish inspirational, performant content and creative campaigns at scale. Built by a team of experienced marketing practitioners, Re4m streamlines disconnected and cumbersome creative...
EasyContent
easycontent.io
EasyContent helps you increase your content team's productivity with automated workflows, approval management, real-time collaboration, notifications, and reporting.
Fugo
fugo.ai
Fugo is a smart cloud-based Digital Signage Content Management Software (CMS) that enables businesses of any size to easily manage content remotely for small to large screen networks. With a modern & friendly user interface, controlling 1 or 100 screens is simple.