Top Blog2Social Alternatives
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory's powerful AI enables you to create and edit professional quality videos using text, no technical skills required or software to download.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ helps you acquire the tools and knowledge needed to grow your audience faster on YouTube and beyond.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl enables small businesses to create professional-looking animated videos, collages, slideshows, and layered static image posts in minutes, as well as schedule or post instantly to Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. All with simple-to-use mobile and desktop browser apps.
Predis
predis.ai
Predis.ai is the only AI social media management tool you need to ideate, create, and publish content for your business. Unleash the power of AI to effortlessly brainstorm, craft, and optimize all your social media content without the need for design expertise. From engaging posts and eye-catching ...
Submagic
submagic.co
Elevate your videos with AI-Powered subtitles style. SubMagic is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to create the most captivating subtitles in just two minutes. Upload the video, adapted, subtitles, and upload your video, ready to be published on social networks. Empowering creators to shi...
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Fully customizable social media feed plugins for WordPress. Display your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube feeds - Trusted by 1.3 million users.
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...
Curator
curator.io
Curator.io is a free, brandable social media aggregator with offices in California and Sydney. Curator pulls together your media channels into an engaging stream that can be embedded anywhere.