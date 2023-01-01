Top Blog Cutter Alternatives
TextCortex
textcortex.com
One AI Tool To Write All Your Content. Marketing, sales and website copy written in seconds. Powered by cutting edge AI. Integrated in 1000+ platforms.
VideoDubber.ai
videodubber.ai
Free AI-powered video translation, dubbing, voice cloning and text-to-speech services. Scale with us to 150+ languages to 10x your audience size effortlessly!
AutoWrite
autowrite.app
AI that writes full-length SEO content that reads human. AutoWrite is the best AI assistant for SEO writing.
Wondershare Virbo
virbo.wondershare.com
Wondershare Virbo is an AI avatar video generator available on Windows, iOS, and Android devices. Easily convert text into professional spokesperson videos in over 120+ voices & languages in minutes.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
All-in-one platform for user engagement that provides mobile-native, full-screen, immersive formats for any mobile or website platform. StorifyMe enables clients to create and publish highly personalized, visually stunning, interactive Stories, Shorts, Snaps, and Ads that engage their audience, incr...
TurboWrites
turbowrites.com
TurboWrites is an AI-powered content writing tool that allows you to create high-quality, SEO-friendly content quickly and efficiently. It uses advanced machine learning algorithms to generate unique and engaging content for a wide range of purposes, such as website copy, blog posts, social media up...
WriterX
writerx.co
WriterX is an all-in-one content writing app that helps you write the best content possible. It has all the tools you need to create trending pieces of content, and its easy-to-use interface makes it a breeze to get started. With WriterX, you’ll be sure to dominate the internet!
Quickblog
quickblog.co
Quickblog helps bloggers and content agencies create bloatfree blogs, that have priority ranking on Google, without spending hours and $$$ on theme coding, editing or design.
The Happy Beavers
thehappybeavers.com
Unleash the power of AI with The Happy Beavers' content marketing solutions. Generate, edit, and translate high-quality content. Boost your content strategy and engage more effectively with your audience. Try our AI tools today for faster, top-tier content creation!
CarbonCopy
carboncopy.pro
Carboncopy is an AI writer tool that helps marketers, bloggers, social media managers, and startups generate copy, product descriptions, and more!
Brojure
brojure.com
Create engaging content, proposals, presentations and more with Brojure, the most intuitive visual storytelling software. Brojures template designs and simple interface make it easy to create, share, and track captivating visual stories for your brand and your clients - without needing a designer.
Contentware
contentware.com
ontentware is an AI-driven accelerator that produces high-impact marketing campaigns in a matter of minutes. It all but eliminates the tedious, labor-intensive process of campaign creation. What distinguishes Contentware is that it produces entire campaigns (not just the copy), which frees up huge a...
NexMind
nexmind.ai
NexMind is an AI-based content generator and SEO automation platform. It creates optimized long and short-form content in under a minute using NLP and semantic recommendations. Boost website traffic and outperform your competitors with personalized content for your target audience. NexMind is the pe...
Contentoo
contentoo.com
Create high-end content with the top 10% freelance content creators, combined with unmatched technology and world-class operational support. Contentoo started in 2017 as the platform that links the top 10% of content creators with marketing departments at (international) companies. Today, our freela...