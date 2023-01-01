Bizstim is an all-in-1 business software platform. If you operate a service-based business Bizstim can help stimulate sales and automate mundane tasks. Industries that typically use Bizstim are SAT Preparation, Tutoring, legal services, drivers training, therapists, landscapers, and many more. Core features include: client information storage, scheduling and reminders, client reporting, billing and invoicing, and human resources. We aim to solve your biggest pain points, for example: scheduling and reminders are automated as much as possible, invoicing and payment collection is streamlined using automation. Some of our clients collect on hundreds of invoices each month without lifting a finger. Instead, they let the software calculate the balance on the account, charge the customer, send the customer an invoice receipt and watch as the revenue is deposited into their account.

Website: bizstim.com

