Top Bigtincan Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and a...
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
Chorus by ZoomInfo is an AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform that captures & analyzes all your customer engagements across phone calls, video meetings, and email so your team hits their number.
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard is the video tool built for virtual selling. It makes it easy to record and send videos that add a personal touch at all stages of the sales cycle–from prospecting to proposals. Backed by powerful video analytics and integrations, Vidyard is trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketin...
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
Balto
balto.ai
Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time enterprise solutions to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. With Balto, the results are astounding: -...
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools mar...
Jiminny
jiminny.com
Jiminny helps commercial teams maximize their revenue through conversation intelligence. With Jiminny, you can record, transcribe and analyze conversations, giving you access to valuable customer insights and full visibility into performance. Jiminny is the only partner who turns great sales leaders...
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon.ai, the leader in compliance and AI-powered conversation intelligence, is the only solution in the market providing real-time conversation intelligence and automated compliance for sales and customer service teams. Gryphon guides each conversation with real-time intelligence to provide a bes...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex Marketing Edge delivers an easy-to-use conversational intelligence solution that reveals which marketing campaigns and channels are generating inbound calls and texts, what happened in those conversations, and enables data-driven decisions to improve digital marketing performance and maximiz...
Pathlight
pathlight.com
Pathlight is the leading GenAI-native Conversation Intelligence platform that helps enterprises discover hidden insights, opportunities, and risks deep within their customer conversations. Pathlight is the first company to fully harness the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) to review every custo...
Attention
attention.tech
Attention is a next-generation sales conversational platform helping businesses achieve their full potential, with generative AI. Our fully-integrated AI-powered sales assistant provides real-time coaching, automatically fills out CRMs after sales calls, and drafts intelligent follow-up emails that ...
Sybill
sybill.ai
Sybill stands out as a comprehensive AI solution for sales teams, designed to enhance every aspect of customer engagement and deal management. By integrating advanced AI technologies, Sybill streamlines sales processes, offering a suite of features that transform the way sales teams interact with da...
Recapped
recapped.io
Recapped enables teams to collaborate directly with their clients through the last mile of sales, including pilot management and onboarding. Upload relevant content for clients to engage, assign next steps for clients with due dates (and automatic reminders), and ensure everyone finally stays on the...
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings is a video first AI & Analytics enabled platform built exclusively for remote sales. Beyond traditional video meeting needs of sales teams, it automates sales workflows for productivity & leverages AI to provide dynamic cues & nudges for sales conversion. It also empowers sales leaders ...
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your p...
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales accelerator that allows enterprises to easily personalise offers to prospects and customers, creating an engaging environment between the buyer and seller. envivo helps you take opportunities from lead to deal, with everything in one place, all while integrating seamlessly ...
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab.io consolidates entire deals into one collaborative platform while gaining intelligence on "how" to advance deals and "what" to do to close them. Uncover red flags and deal risks and avoid countless hours spent on messy email threads and out of date files. Streamline communication to always ...
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of...
Heybase
heybase.io
Heybase is the Digital Sales Room Software that provides collaborative shared spaces where sellers can create personalized buyer experiences and communicate with potential buyers at a single digital location. Sellers can Embed personalized sales collateral with Drag & Drop Editor, collaborate with b...
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE offers digital rooms where you can safely invite people, share content and collaborate. All while earning actionable insights about your buyers’ journey. Our customers typically have three things in common: 1. Long sales cycles 2. Multiple contacts to close a deal, many stakeholders both inter...
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and too...
Gridspace
gridspace.com
Gridspace makes conversational care readily available by providing superior machine talent to patients, customers, and businesses.
Meetric
meetric.com
Capture, analyze, and optimize sales meetings easily and effectively with AI to drive revenue and insights. Simply connect with Teams, Zoom or Google Meet, or take it to the next level by leveraging our meeting platform made for sales.
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza is the first enterprise call tracking and call optimization platform. To address the growing demand for intelligence from phone interactions we combine traditional call tracking with the powerful analysis of phone calls. Convirza uses speech recognition technology and sophisticated algorith...
Voyc
voyc.ai
Voyc enables regulated firms to check 100% of contact centre interactions with our speech analytics AI software, helping to improve operational efficiencies, catch complaints, identify vulnerable customers, and deliver an exceptional customer experience. In the face of increasing regulatory pressure...
Ender Turing
enderturing.com
Ender Turing identifies top performers in calls, chats, and video meetings. Use it to provide best practices of top performers to every employee for self-coaching and observe performance growth. Ender Turing leads your sales and customer care teams to higher revenue and better customer service.
Capturi
en.capturi.com
Value-creating conversations start here. As the leading platform for conversation analysis in Scandinavia, Capturi converts customer conversations into concrete and measurable value using AI and advanced machine learning algorithms. Having analyzed more than 30 M customer conversations from more tha...
Verint
verint.com
Verint is a global leader in Customer Engagement. Customer Experience experts in Automation, AI, and Cloud.
Abstrakt
abstrakt.ai
Abstrakt is a real-time call guidance software that helps your team get it right the first time by ensuring compliance, reducing risk, and guiding agents on every call. Remove uncertainty on calls and give your agents the power of real-time.
Enthu.ai
enthu.ai
Enthu.AI helps contact centers improve revenue and customer retention through AI driven insights. Enthu.AI enables 100% customer conversation monitoring, auto surfaces interactions that matter and helps quality teams improve agent performance through personalized and to-the-point coaching and traini...
Zipteams
zipteams.com
Intelligent meeting rooms designed for inside sales and customer success teams that provide real-time customer context, insights, and recommendations to make the customer meetings more engaging and fruitful.
Convin
convin.ai
Convin is an AI-backed contact center software that uses conversation intelligence to record, transcribe, and analyze customer conversations. Convin supports omnichannel contact centers and performs quality audits across calls, chats, and emails. It is your one-stop solution to 3X your contact cente...
ClientPoint
clientpoint.net
Our enterprise platform helps you easily manage business relationship workspaces for each of your prospects, customers and partners, where you can schedule, meet and share materials all in one place. Nurture leads more effectively, propose & close deals faster, and onboard & serve clients better. Fr...
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Experience the power of Salesroom, our AI-powered video conferencing platform. Salesroom not only tracks buyer engagement but also teaches virtual communication best practices. With real-time access to your knowledge base, Salesroom is designed to improve reps’ performance in meetings and quota atta...
BoostUp.ai
boostup.ai
BoostUp.ai is the RevOps Command Center powered by the first and only RevBI engine. It accelerates the delivery of your most critical revenue insights and simplifies the adoption of revenue processes. With RevBI, BoostUp gives RevOps full control over revenue data so they can align teams and hold th...
Manch Technologies
manchtech.com
Manch helps organizations to reimagine traditional business processes and extend a Digital Ecosystem for External Stakeholder Management (ESM). A plug-and-play digital platform, Manch complements ERP/CRM software of a business, using zero-coding to configure very complex business processes in a very...
Zomentum
zomentum.com
Accelerate deals and increase revenue with the sales acceleration application built exclusively for Technology Partners. The all-in-one Zomentum Grow is designed to mimic the way you sell. With Grow, you can automate tedious sales tasks to keep opportunities moving. Our Application consolidates sale...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy is a revenue enablement platform that enables revenue teams to drive sustainable revenue growth. GTM Buddy is on a quest to enable a new generation of smarter sellers. Imagine a world where AI takes care of tagging and surfacing the right content at the right time to help sellers, right wh...
Fathom
fathom.video
Records, transcribes & highlights the top moments from your calls. Sends automatically generated call notes to your CRM.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
Versational
versational.ai
Versational, an AI-powered tool, reduces meetings by 35% and follow-ups by 75%. Streamline and automate your tasks, and maximize productivity. Try for Free!
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an end-to-end AI meeting assistant for customer-facing teams. Its AI-powered technology helps customer-facing teams capture important customer information, before, during, and after important meetings. Avoma analyzes conversation insights, and intelligence to help reps shorten sales cycles ...
Simpleem
simpleem.com
Simpleem is an AI-powered software (Web-Platform or API) that helps businesses - qualify leads 3X faster with AI-based prediction score - close more deals by 35% - increase retention and upselling up to 40% It provides 2mins interactive analysis of human interactions from business video calls, measu...
Modjo
modjo.ai
Modjo's mission is to revolutionize the way sales organizations work and become the leader in Conversation Intelligence in Europe. Modjo's platform helps companies improve business strategy and execution by detecting key information in all customer/prospect interactions. This allows companies to gai...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken.ai is a conversational intelligence platform that helps sales teams improve performance and reduce acquisition costs. The tool gives sales reps real-time cues during their conversation to help them engage their customers better. The platform gives managers and sales reps visibility into eve...
Laxis
laxis.com
Extract maximum value from every customer conversation Laxis AI Meeting Assistant empowers revenue teams by automatically capturing and extracting the key insights from every customer interaction with minimal effort.
EvaluAgent
evaluagent.com
Quality Assurance & Improvement platform for Contact Centers. With EvaluAgent you’ll be able to evaluate every conversation across all channels to coach, train, and motivate your agents for consistently outstanding customer experiences. Because we know that… Every Conversation Counts.
GetAccept
getaccept.com
GetAccept is a digital sales room software that empowers revenue teams to streamline their document workflows, close deals faster, and drive exceptional customer experiences — from opportunity to signed deal. Our Digital Sales Room is a centralized hub where sellers and buyers meet, collaborate, and...
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals ...