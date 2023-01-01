Bellingcat (stylized as bell¿ngcat) is an investigative journalism website that specializes in fact-checking and open-source intelligence (OSINT). It was founded by British journalist and former blogger Eliot Higgins in July 2014. Bellingcat publishes the findings of both professional and citizen journalist investigations into war zones, human rights abuses, and the criminal underworld. The site's contributors also publish guides to their techniques, as well as case studies.Bellingcat began as an investigation of the use of weapons in the Syrian Civil War. Its reports on the War in Donbass (including the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17), the El Junquito raid, the Yemeni Civil War, the Skripal poisoning and a mass killing by the Cameroonian Army have attracted international attention.

Website: bellingcat.com

