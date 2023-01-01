Pour chaque projet, vous trouverez chez Belfius Banque une solution garantie : crédit, assurance, produit d’épargne ou d’investissement… sur mesure. Belfius Bank and Insurance, known as Dexia Bank Belgium up until 1 March 2012, is a for-profit PLC founded to meet local authority needs. Belfius emerged from the dismantling of the Dexia group, of which it was part until 10 October 2011, when it was purchased by the Belgian State for 4 billion euros.

Website: belfius.be

