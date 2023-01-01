Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Barantum on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Barantum is the leading Cloud CRM Indonesia for field sales teams, designed to help salespeople in their day-to-day lives by acting as their personal assistant. Think of it as the Siri for your sales team built to make selling more efficient on-the-go.

Website: barantum.com

