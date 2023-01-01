Top Awin Alternatives
ClickBank
clickbank.com
ClickBank is a leading global retailer with its own marketplace. We enable sellers & entrepreneurs to grow their sales with our global affiliate network.
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Partner relationship management software to scale any program: affiliate, reseller, marketing and more. See why SaaS companies grow with PartnerStack PRM.
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate takes care of all your affiliate and referral marketing needs. Sync Tapfiliate with Shopify, WooCommerce, and 30+ other integrations.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
Grow your business overnight, every night. GrowSurf is referral software for tech startups. Our customers see 300-1000% ROI + 9-40% monthly growth.
Rakuten Advertising
rakutenadvertising.com
At Rakuten Advertising, our mission is to make the Internet a better place. A place that brings relevance, value and enjoyment to everyone involved – advertisers, publishers and consumers alike. How do we do it? By never slowing down. By constantly innovating. By combining Rakuten’s owned and operat...
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Turn your biggest fans into your best marketers. Rewardful is a simple way for SaaS companies to setup affiliate and referral programs with Stripe & Paddle. Just connect your account and let us track referrals, discounts and commissions for you!
LeadDyno
leaddyno.com
Grow and manage your affiliate, influencer or referral program. Sync with Shopify, Stripe and 25+ integrations. Try our affiliate software free for 30 days.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Affiliate and referral tracking for SaaS. Launch your own affiliate and referral program in minutes. Quick integration with Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee or with our API.
CJ
cj.com
CJ Affiliate is the world’s largest affiliate network. With over 20 years of experience, CJ Affiliate is the most trusted and established name in affiliate marketing with a track record of consistently driving intelligent growth for our clients. As part of Publicis Groupe, aligned with Publicis Medi...
Metricks
metricks.io
Start Growing Your Brand Today. The solution you need to grow and scale your affiliate marketing.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
Grow Your SaaS Revenue No servers or code needed. Companies using Stripe’s Payment Links can start tracking referrals in 5 minutes with our copy-paste integration!
Monetate
monetate.com
Monetate empowers marketers to make customers feel understood and appreciated on an individual human level. Monetate empowers brands to deliver a fully integrated personalization strategy. The performance-focused architecture provides a renowned easy-to-use interface featuring a selection of powerfu...
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recr...
Fintel Connect
fintelconnect.com
Fintel Connect is the leading all-in-one affiliate marketing platform, network and agency purpose-built for fintechs and banks. With Fintel, financial brands have all they need to scale their customer acquisition through affiliate and influencer marketing, including a specialized partner platform (+...
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa is an enterprise-grade tracking software for performance, affiliate and partner marketing. The Phonexa Suite is the underlying tech that carries through the consumer lead and call lifecycle, helping performance marketing teams drive ROI for brands across affiliate, partner, and paid channels...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a sophisticated referral and loyalty marketing software that engages your customers wherever they're camping out – either in or out of your mobile or web app. Some of the world’s most innovative and renowned brands use SaaSquatch to reward their advocates, build loyal communities, and ...
Reditus
getreditus.com
Reditus is an Affiliate Management Tool for B2B SaaS companies. It helps companies to recruit new affiliates via their marketplace, helping them to grow outside their own network. Their USP is their clean UI, live chat support, and their way how they take in customer feedback. The company has been b...
Partnerize
partnerize.com
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable ...
Post Affiliate Pro
postaffiliatepro.com
Post Affiliate Pro The leader in Affiliate software Manage multiple affiliate programs and improve your affiliate partner performance with Post Affiliate Pro.
UpPromote
uppromote.com
UpPromote: Affiliate & Referral is the top recommended affiliate marketing/ referral solution on the Shopify app store. The app provides a straightforward and easy-understand onboarding process and also offers powerful options to help Shopify merchants build and manage affiliate programs with ease. ...
Trackdesk
trackdesk.com
Free Affiliate Tracking Software Grow your affiliate revenue stream with $0 initial investment.
Voluum
voluum.com
Voluum is the leading ad tracking software. Thanks to advanced analytical features and built-in optimization & automation tools, Voluum ad tracker will help you scale and profit from your online marketing campaigns.