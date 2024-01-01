Top Augmentir Alternatives
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
XMReality
xmreality.com
XMReality provides a remote visual assistance solution built for your enterprise, always fully secure and customizable to align with your brand. Enhanced by augmented reality and designed for ease of use, XMReality is powerful enough to make remote problem-solving faster than ever before and still s...
CareAR
carear.com
With CareAR, you can achieve faster issue resolution, reduce dispatches, and improve customer satisfaction scores. Our Service Experience Management (SXM) Platform provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions to customers and service management teams, greatly enhancing the experience of c...
Help Lightning
helplightning.com
Help Lightning's Remote Assistance Software provides video collaboration services that enable a company’s experts to work virtually side-by-side with anyone needing help, anywhere in the world. The company’s cloud-based solution applies augmented reality features, including the merging of two video ...