Top Atomic.io Alternatives

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition.

OneSignal

OneSignal

onesignal.com

OneSignal is a customer engagement platform that enables more than 1 million businesses to deliver 12+ billion messages daily. The omnichannel messaging platform supports email, push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and Apple's Live Activities. Powered by superior architecture, OneSignal is des...

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...

CallFire

CallFire

callfire.com

CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to servin...

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

Flowcode is the #1 QR code maker. Logo, color and design, backed with privacy and data, all included for free. Download high quality print files today.

Appsflyer

Appsflyer

appsflyer.com

AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers with its advanced measurement, data analytics, deep linking, engagement, fraud protection, data clean room and privacy preserving technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing ...

AppMetrica

AppMetrica

yandex.com

AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Ga...

Branch

Branch

branch.io

Branch provides solutions that unify user measurement across different devices, platforms, and channels, and deliver a seamless customer experience no matter where the user comes from. The introduction of mobile has divided today’s businesses, causing inaccurate attribution and links that don’t work...

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...

Storyly

Storyly

storyly.io

Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mob...

Braze

Braze

braze.com

Braze is a leading customer engagement platform that powers lasting connections between consumers and brands they love. Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one plat...

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, a...

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...

Trumpia

Trumpia

trumpia.com

Trumpia is an online multi-channel marketing and messaging software provider, offering mobile marketing, email marketing, voice broadcast, instant messaging, and social media marketing tools for businesses, non-profit organizations, and various types of membership organizations.Trumpia was ranked 46...

Listrak

Listrak

listrak.com

Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-fi...

StorifyMe

StorifyMe

storifyme.com

All-in-one platform for user engagement that provides mobile-native, full-screen, immersive formats for any mobile or website platform. StorifyMe enables clients to create and publish highly personalized, visually stunning, interactive Stories, Shorts, Snaps, and Ads that engage their audience, incr...

Attentive

Attentive

attentivemobile.com

Attentive® is the world’s #1 conversational marketing platform, designed to optimize message performance through 1:1 SMS and email interactions. Infusing intelligence at every stage of the consumer's purchasing journey, Attentive empowers businesses to achieve hyper-personalized communication with t...

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...

MailUp

MailUp

mailup.com

MailUp is your complete email and SMS delivery solution that combines powerful email marketing tools with SMTP relay and plugins for e-commerce, CRM, and CMS systems.

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...

Appcues

Appcues

appcues.com

Appcues makes it easy to measure and improve product adoption on web and mobile apps—without a developer. The no-code platform empowers non-technical teams to track and analyze product usage, and publish beautiful in-app onboarding tours, announcements, and surveys, in minutes. Appcues is trusted by...

Mobiz

Mobiz

app.mobiz.co

Mobiz is a all-in-one text marketing solution that helps businesses grow their subscribers and deliver 1:1 personalized shopping experiences at scale. Take advantage of personalized picture text messaging and sales pages, to capture the highest open rates and conversions. Leverage advanced campaign ...

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.

Airship

Airship

airship.com

Mobile app customers are 3x more valuable than non-app customers on average. Airship, the mobile app experience company, enables brands to capture that value. Airship App Experience Platform The Airship platform provides an end-to-end solution for capturing value across the entire customer app lifec...

TextUs

TextUs

textus.com

TextUs is the leading consumer engagement platform for recruiters and sellers that drives pipeline creation and improves conversion rates. Users love TextUs because it allows them to communicate more effectively with candidates, prospects and customers. Maximize job productivity by getting more resp...

Blueshift

Blueshift

blueshift.com

Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...

Connectly.ai

Connectly.ai

connectly.ai

Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conve...

Prokeep

Prokeep

prokeep.com

Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better ins...

Patch Customer Retention

Patch Customer Retention

patchretention.com

Unleash the True Power of Retention Marketing with the World's First, Fully Automated and Customizable Platform using RFM Segmentation. With over a decade of expertise, Patch has developed a top-of-the-line customer retention platform that helps Shopify brands increase their customer lifetime value ...

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.

Airbridge

Airbridge

airbridge.io

Airbridge is a unified measurement solution featuring Mobile Measurement (MMP), Multi-touch Attribution (MTA), Incrementality, and Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) packed into a single unified dashboard – helping marketers to discover and maximize their true sources of growth while empowering them with ...

Insider

Insider

useinsider.com

One platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences. Insider connects data across channels, predicts future behavior with AI, and individualizes experiences from a single platform with the fastest time to value.

Leanplum

Leanplum

leanplum.com

For app-first companies, Leanplum, a CleverTap company is the only solution that helps personalize and optimize all customer touch points, both inside and outside the app. Leanplum combines multi-channel Lifecycle Marketing with the ability to A/B test the Product Experience for a complete, end-to-e...

Nurture Boss

Nurture Boss

nurtureboss.io

Nurture Boss is the first AMN (automated mobile nurturing) tool for multifamily. Powerful integrations with the most widely used multifamily CRM’s and property management software enable their clients to nurture their leads with customized and personalized landing pages. Nurture Boss clients see 3x ...

Notifyre

Notifyre

notifyre.com

Elevate your business communications with Notifyre's secure SMS and fax solutions. Streamline SMS and faxing processes online, via email, app, or effortlessly integrate through our developer-friendly SMS and fax API. We're ISO 27001 certified and fully HIPAA compliant, providing the utmost security ...

Mobile Roadie

Mobile Roadie

mobileroadie.com

Mobile Roadie is the most powerful mobile app creator for iPhone, Android, iPad and Mobile Web. Build, host, and create apps in minutes.

Endear

Endear

endearhq.com

Endear is the first retail Customer Relationship Management platform built for in-store associates to send and track personalized customer outreach. Endear connects with point-of-sale and other relevant apps to consolidate all of your customer info, notes, and purchase history into unified profiles ...

Coupontools

Coupontools

coupontools.com

With mobile coupon software you can create and spread redeemable, trackable and validatable mobile coupons and deals.

Bryj

Bryj

bryj.ai

Through an AI-powered SaaS platform, Bryj delivers incredible, end-to-end mobile app experiences faster, on budget, and with fewer tech resources. The Bryj platform powers apps with a single source solution that seamlessly connects enterprise systems, provides intelligent analytics and Al, supports ...

Boingnet

Boingnet

boingnet.com

Boingnet is a Direct Marketing Automation platform for direct mail marketers, agencies and printers. Boingnet marketers develop powerful multi-channel with Personalized URLs (pURLs) that track response, personalize web and email channels and integrate with marketing automation and CRM platforms. Our...

AppSamurai

AppSamurai

appsamurai.com

AppSamurai is an AI-powered One-Stop-Shop User Acquisition platform for advertisers to access premium placements across the globe. We are here to help you achieve your performance goals by reaching out to the right users at the right moment through different campaign types. There are 4 campaign type...

Appnext

Appnext

appnext.com

Appnext is the largest independent app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market, encompassing both in-app and on-device discovery. Appnext discovery platform powers 6.5B daily app recommendations via 20+ interactions along users’ daily mobile journey. Through its dir...

Upaknee

Upaknee

upaknee.com

Upaknee is a leading provider of email & SMS communications technology. We offer a robust platform, providing organizations with an easy and intuitive toolset as a means of online communication... Show More and engagement with clients, contacts, and supporters. Our specialties include email newslett...

Reteno

Reteno

reteno.com

Reteno is a user engagement platform for app-first businesses. Reteno’s features help reduce customer churn and get the most out of your marketing communications. Reteno makes it easy to manage campaigns via Mobile and Web Push, In-App, App Inbox, Email, SMS, and instant messengers. The platform all...

Openscreen

Openscreen

openscreen.com

Openscreen is the contactless digital enablement layer for the internet. Openscreen enables the creation of interactive, QR Code based applications via extensive APIs, SDKs, and solutions across Supply Chain, Commerce and Customer Engagement. Openscreen allows enterprises to meet, interact and trans...

Notificare

Notificare

notificare.com

Notificare is a leading powerful Customer Engagement Platform that helps brands to (re)engage their audience, shed light on customer behavior, and increase conversions. One single tool, with channels App Push, Web Push, Email, SMS, and Mobile Wallet, to deliver the most engaging messages and interac...

Appgain.io

Appgain.io

appgain.io

Appgain is a Full-stack Web & Mobile Marketing Platform, Helping Mobile and web apps to get more users and improve engagement in one single platform. 200 Billion Dollars Spent by 2020, just to get you to download apps, And 75% of them, never open the app! Appgain.io is focused on re-engaging with th...

Apester

Apester

apester.com

Supercharge your marketing and funnel with interactive content experiences that generate more leads, engage and convert users, and boost retention.

Sakari

Sakari

sakari.io

Sakari is a bulk text messaging service for sending announcements, reminders, alerts, confirmations and marketing campaigns.

Mobivity

Mobivity

mobivity.com

Mobivity helps restaurants and other brick and mortar retail brands manage customer connections in a digital world to increase how often they visit and how much they spend. At the core we are a Customer Engagement Platform for restaurants and retailers, helping them reach their customers directly th...

Foursquare

Foursquare

location.foursquare.com

Factual is a location data company that helps marketers and their organizations use location to better understand, reach and engage consumers. Location data is key to driving smarter business decisions for marketers and brands. Our world is now mobile, computing is everywhere, and the power of locat...

Cordial

Cordial

cordial.com

Cordial is a true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies and transform the way they work. Designed with a customer-centric approach, Cordial combines advanced data flexibility with sophisticated adaptive automations and cutting edge AI to ideate, test, a...

Kochava

Kochava

kochava.com

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages custome...

Pyze

Pyze

pyze.com

Pyze Growth Intelligence addresses the increasingly critical business need to engage and retain users across disparate platforms. Pyze develops holistic user profiles by aggregating user behavior across platforms and enables realtime, targeted engagement & personalization campaigns to ensure individ...

OutboundEngine

OutboundEngine

outboundengine.com

OutboundEngine helps businesses grow by making online marketing simple and easy for everyone. We create beautiful, high-impact marketing campaigns, deliver them automatically and track engagement to show who’s ready to have a conversation. Our platform strengthens relationships with customers, partn...

Gamooga

Gamooga

gamooga.com

Gamooga is a marketing automation solution which helps e-businesses deliver personalized actions at their customers through various channels such as email, web, mobile, social and display.

Pulsate

Pulsate

pulsatehq.com

Pulsate Locate is a location marketing solution that enables marketers to engage users based on their precise location.

Netmera

Netmera

netmera.com

Netmera is an omni-channel customer engagement marketing platform that provides personalized customer experiences. The platform allows digital marketers and product managers to increase revenue & ROI with mobile & web push notifications, in-app messaging, pop-ups, analytics and marketing automation ...

