Top AssemblyAI Alternatives
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
SpeechTexter
speechtexter.com
Speech to text converter. Dictate with your voice. Free web app for typing with your voice. Over 70 different languages supported!
Speechnotes
speechnotes.co
Speech to Text - Voice Typing & Transcription. Take notes with your voice for free, or automatically transcribe audio & video recordings on the spot. Secure, accurate & super fast.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp maximizes the productivity and impact of every conversation by eliminating noise distractions, increasing the fidelity of voice communication, and transcribing and synthesizing the most relevant details and analytics from every voice interaction. Unlike other solutions, Krisp works with any so...
Notta
notta.ai
Record and turn your favorite podcast, news and talk radio, Discord chat, Zoom Classes audio to text. You can playback recordings and edit transcripts, add notes, tags, insert images to capture the valuable information from every conversation.
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 l...
Jammable
jammable.com
Create AI covers using AI in seconds with Jammable, with hundreds of community uploaded AI voice models available for creative use now!
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft per...
Gladia
gladia.io
Powered by generative AI, Gladia is an Audio Intelligence API distinguished by exceptional accuracy and speed of transcription, extended multilingual capabilities, and state-of-the-art features, including speaker diarization and word-level timestamps. Unlock the full potential of your data with AI ...
Shownotes
shownotes.io
Generate landing page with summary, 7 points & memorable quote. Transcribe Audio file with Whisper. Transcribe French, German, Chinese & many more. Convert your thoughts into a blog post. Supports Youtube, Spotify, Spreaker & Buzzsprout. Supports Audio formats mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, m4a, wav, or...
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Symbl.ai | The Real-time AI Infrastructure for Human Conversations Get access to state of the art understanding and generative models built for all types of communication data to transform unstructured conversations into knowledge, events and insights.
DeepAI
deepai.org
Artificially intelligent tools for naturally creative humans
PromptSmart
promptsmart.com
PromptSmart is a teleprompter app that follows your voice, helping you make videos or presentations. PromptSmart is the first ever teleprompter app with voice recognition - the most advanced public speaking tool! Launching August 2014! PromptSmart was born out of a passion for public speaking. The...
PodcastAI
podcastai.com
PodcastAI is a platform that uses advanced AI tools to streamline podcast production by offering features like quick transcription, speaker identification, meta-data generation, and enabling AI host interactions.
Speech to Note
speechtonote.com
Speech To Note is an AI-powered speech recognition tool that converts spoken audio into text instantly. Our tool uses advanced speech-to-text technology to transcribe your words into concise summaries that you can edit or share. Experience the power of our AI-driven tool as it instantly transforms ...
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Phonexia
phonexia.com
Phonexia is an innovative Czech software company founded in 2006 with a vision to unlock voice potential with voice biometrics and speech recognition technologies. Through its close relationship with a renowned speech research group at the Brno University of Technology, Phonexia is transforming the ...
Jupitrr
jupitrr.com
Jupitrr is an AI Video Maker that helps creators make content marketing videos 10X faster by automating video editing work, e.g stock footage generation, subtitles generation, auto-trimming, and many more!
Kukarella
kukarella.com
Make voice over with perfect audio clarity, pacing, inflection and pronunciation. On Kukarella you can try the best AI neural voices. All commercial rights are included. Kukarella offers access to over 800 AI voices in 130 languages and accents that are suitable for commercial use on any of our pai...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Deepgram is a foundational AI company on a mission to understand human language. We give any developer access to the most advanced speech AI transcription and understanding with just an API call. Our models deliver the fastest, most accurate transcription alongside contextual features like summariz...
SpeechAce
speechace.com
At SpeechAce, we are committed to helping language learners improve their speaking abilities through versatile speech recognition technology. We developed the world's first speech recognition API that not only helps language learners assess their speaking skills but also identify their exact areas o...
SpeechFlow
speechflow.io
SpeechFlow is a cutting-edge speech-to-text tool that empowers businesses and individuals with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency. Our advanced AI technology ensures precise transcription of audio and video content into written text, supporting up to 14 languages, beyond just English. Main Featur...
ArtPro
artpro.com
ArtPro is an art inventory management software designed to help catalogue, archive, track, share and store artworks online.
Waanee AI
waanee.ai
Waanee.ai is focused on developing an AI aggregator platform for building customer experience utilities. Waanee.ai is developing an AI aggregator platform for building customer experience utilities. The platform enables seamless transitions between various Generative AI and speech models, empowerin...
CueMe
cueme.com
CueME is the world's best billiards app to find people to play in person or virtually at any level of competition for singles, doubles, and tournaments. Play anyone anywhere from around the world with the CueME video, scoring, and ranking technology. As you play, you will win CueME chips with wins a...
Dictanote
dictanote.co
We help users improve productivity by using voice typing! Dictanote is a modern notes app with built-in speech-to-text integration, making it easy for you to voice type your notes in 50+ languages. Voice In is the speech-to-text chrome extension that lets you use your voice to type in any text box...
Jotengine
jotengine.com
Jotengine makes conversations and meetings more productive by turning them into audio transcription and video captioning.
CrystalSound
crystalsound.ai
CrystalSound is an desktop app using AI technology that helps to remove all unwanted noise and distractions during calls, recordings, and online meetings. With its advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art features, CrystalSound can eliminate background noise, echo, howling effects, and other voices,...