To help professionals find the right software to improve competitiveness and quality of life at work. Appvizer is a software comparator for professionals to easily find the software that will allow them to work smarter. Whether you are an entrepreneur, a manager, an independent or a consultant, Appvizer provides guidance to all professionals in Europe, the UK, the US and Latin America. How do they make the magic happen? - They localise them expansive catalogue of 10 000+ software, which teams update and enrich constantly to fit the specific needs of each country. - They offer concrete solutions through articles and videos designed to tackle the professional challenges encountered daily by users. - They leverage machine learning technologies to assist users in their search for the best information and software.

Website: appvizer.com

