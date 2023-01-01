Top Appsflyer Alternatives
Branch
branch.io
Branch provides solutions that unify user measurement across different devices, platforms, and channels, and deliver a seamless customer experience no matter where the user comes from. The introduction of mobile has divided today’s businesses, causing inaccurate attribution and links that don’t work...
Adjust
adjust.com
Adjust is a measurement and analytics suite that provides the visibility, insights, and tools marketers need to grow their apps from early-stage to maturity. We provide an end-to-end solution for optimizing ad performance and maximizing returns, powered by accurate attribution data and in-depth repo...
Singular
singular.net
The key to success for today's marketers is understanding exactly where and how to invest their next ad dollar. Singular powers marketers to do just that by providing a complete view of marketing ROI with next-gen attribution, full-funnel marketing data, and best-in-class fraud prevention. With Sing...