Angular is an application design framework and development platform for creating efficient and sophisticated single-page apps. These Angular docs help you learn and use the Angular framework and development platform, from your first application to optimizing complex single-page apps for enterprises. Tutorials and guides include downloadable examples to accelerate your projects.

Website: angular.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Angular Docs. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.