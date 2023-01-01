Top &Open Alternatives
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with customers throughout the buyer’s journey.
PFL
pfl.com
At PFL, we specialize in creating data-driven direct mail that delivers authentic moments and amplifies growth for organizations. With a proven track record of success for some of the biggest brands in the world, we bring the measurement, personalization, and predictability you expect from digital m...
Kotis Design
kotisdesign.com
We’re an industry-leading swag provider and a technology partner that offers a scalable eCommerce platform to help brands create, sell, and ship swag all around the world. From HR teams to sales and marketing sequences, we help integrate and distribute swag within your workflow. We make swag that pe...
Enthusem
enthusem.com
Enthusem, by Prospect Smarter, is a digital marketing solution that specializes in offline to online marketing; delivering exclusive, high value, personal leads.
Postal
postal.com
Founded in 2020 in San Luis Obispo, California, Postal is the leading Offline Engagement Platform that serves over 600 B2B customers like Outreach, Yelp, Cisco Meraki, Seismic, and Fivetran. Postal enables customers to create meaningful and impactful human connections with prospects, partners, custo...
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce is an AI-enabled gifting platform that helps businesses build relationships, accelerate sales, and increase brand awareness through personalized gifts. Marketing, Sales, and Customer Teams use Alyce to open the door to new business and nurture and reward loyal customers throughout their lifecy...
Reachdesk
reachdesk.com
Unlock the power of gifting at scale with Reachdesk, the world’s #1 global corporate gifting platform built for revenue success.
Printfection
printfection.com
Easily create beautiful, branded swag and distribute it anywhere in the world with our swag management platform. Contact us or get a demo today.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Rewards, Incentives, Benefits & Payouts Infrastructure for Businesses. Thousands of businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to large enterprises, use Xoxoday’s business currency to send rewards, perks, incentives, & disburse payouts.