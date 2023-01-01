Top Anaplan Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
Chorus by ZoomInfo is an AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform that captures & analyzes all your customer engagements across phone calls, video meetings, and email so your team hits their number.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
Groove
groove.co
Experience the Power of Frictionless Selling. Eliminate friction from your sales process and generate more revenue with the highest-rated sales engagement platform for Salesforce.
Spiff
spiff.com
A spiff, or spiv is slang for an immediate bonus for a sale. Typically, spiffs are paid, either by a manufacturer or employer, directly to a salesperson for selling a specific product. It is sometimes given as SPIF or SPIFF with invented words to fit the letters, but these are not the origin (see ...
Kixie
kixie.com
Ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting for sales teams that works with leading CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit’s software helps field sales teams operate faster and smarter. Their solutions address all the major pain points of sales organizations with digital tools. Features like lead and area management, rep performance tracking, digital contracts, lead generation, and more. They also offer mult...
CaptivateIQ
captivateiq.com
CaptivateIQ is the #1 rated sales commission software designed to bring teams together. We empower teams to run commissions with more accuracy and transparency.
Spinify
spinify.com
Ranked as the #1 Sales Gamification Platform, Spinify stands out as the only platform in its league to integrate advanced AI, revolutionizing sales team efficiency and productivity. Spinify is renowned for its transparent, clear and flexible pricing, to support your business at any stage of its grow...
Dooly
dooly.ai
Dooly helps revenue teams win more deals by improving CRM hygiene, running a winning sales process, and eliminating low value work.
Scratchpad
scratchpad.com
Track changes in your pipeline and update Salesforce faster. Scratchpad is a modern experience for reps and leaders that makes managing pipeline, inspecting deals, coaching, and forecasting fast, simple, and delightful.
SmartWinnr
smartwinnr.com
SmartWinnr is a comprehensive platform that keeps your sales teams up-to-date with product knowledge, guarantees uniform messaging during customer interactions, and increases sales at the same time. SmartWinnr is fully integrated with Salesforce.com We use - Gamified KPIs to boost sales - Track ince...
ElevateHQ
elevate.so
ElevateHQ is a sales commissions software built for growing sales teams. But we don’t just stop at automating sales commissions. ElevateHQ is designed to upgrade how companies use sales incentives to motivate their employees. We believe great results are only achieved when people are motivated - and...
Everstage
everstage.com
Everstage is the leading Sales Commission Software that helps you drive the right business outcomes through incentives. Sales commissions, despite being a large business expense, is often a revenue lever that is not utilized to its full potential. Everstage helps you uplevel your incentive program a...
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an end-to-end AI meeting assistant for customer-facing teams. Its AI-powered technology helps customer-facing teams capture important customer information, before, during, and after important meetings. Avoma analyzes conversation insights, and intelligence to help reps shorten sales cycles ...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken.ai is a conversational intelligence platform that helps sales teams improve performance and reduce acquisition costs. The tool gives sales reps real-time cues during their conversation to help them engage their customers better. The platform gives managers and sales reps visibility into eve...