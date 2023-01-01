Top amplemarket Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition.
MightyCall
mightycall.com
Created by a team with over 20 years of expertise in virtual telephony, MightyCall’s Call Center easily adapts to your business workflow. Our customizable settings ensure the solution fits your unique needs, leading to simplified communication and improved revenue. Standout Attributes: Real-time fee...
OpenPhone
openphone.co
OpenPhone is the simple, collaborative phone for businesses. Designed to be intuitive and effective, it’s a reliable and powerful cloud-based calling and messaging solution that transforms the way your team manages customer and contact relationships. With deep integrations and configurability, OpenP...
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a cloud based phone system for your remote sales and support teams. Integrates with HubSpot, Intercom, Pipedrive, Salesforce & other CRM/Helpdesk tools.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
675 million+ members | Manage your professional identity. Build and engage with your professional network. Access knowledge, insights and opportunities.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is the gold standard of no-code, thoughtfully designed, people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions. Create personal experiences for your customers, build brand identity and loyalty, and accelerate your growth. With over 120 existing integrations, Typeform ensu...
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and a...
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track...
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outboun...
Aircall
aircall.io
Aircall is an easy-to-use, cloud-based phone solution with features built for a better kind of conversation. Get set up in seconds and start a conversation anywhere in the world today. No hardware. No headaches. Aircall fits inside your existing workflows with easy, one-click integrations, connect...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
Polymail
polymail.io
Polymail is the email platform for teams. By combining email with real time collaboration and integrating it with your team's tools, Polymail allows everyone to work together seamlessly, move faster, and be more productive.
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
Powering millions of monthly conversations for 3000+ clients. Increase call answer rates + multiply quality live connections with the only dialer with a Tier 1 carrier. With 15 years serving sales teams, we understand that calls don’t grow revenue. Conversations do. PhoneBurner’s power dialer balanc...
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy ...
Adversus
adversus.io
Adversus is an outbound auto dialer that helps streamline your outgoing calls, automate manual processes, and provide valuable insights. Adversus allows you to customize your dialing strategy with numerous features. Choose between Predictive, Progressive, or Manual dialing - or mix them up! Make all...
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay off...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that helps the average worker save at least 2.5 hours per week so they can spend more time outside their inbox. Founded in 2011, SaneBox offers individuals and enterprise clients alike a full suite of email organizational tools to take back control of their inbox.
Avochato
avochato.com
In today’s connected world, customers are in the driver’s seat. Customers want the flexibility to communicate with businesses across any channel and when they do, their experiences need to be personalized, instant, and always on. Facing increasing customer demands, sales, marketing, and customer sup...
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...
Privyr
privyr.com
Privyr is built for sales & marketing professionals who generate leads online and need an easy way to access, contact, and convert leads from their phone or laptop. We’re trusted across hundreds of professions in virtually every industry. Our mobile CRM connects directly to popular lead sources like...
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: - Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is the easy-to-use multichannel cloud communication solution (calls, SMS, video calls, emails...), designed to enhance your customers' experience, and maximize your sales. Give your clients and prospects a personalized experience and boost the productivity of your sales and customer service...
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
Manycontacts
manycontacts.com
CRM for WhatsApp Whatsapp tool for sales and support Connect your WhatsApp Business (or API) to ManyContacts to shared your Inbox with your team, respond and organize all your chats in the same interface.
Hippo Video
hippovideo.io
Hippo Video is an Interactive video CX platform thats helps you create & share (contextually) personalized videos easily, faster, and at scale, which results in higher engagement (email opens, meetings booked & opportunities). Hippo Video, since its launch, has acquired more than 1.5 million users a...
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
Chorus by ZoomInfo is an AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform that captures & analyzes all your customer engagements across phone calls, video meetings, and email so your team hits their number.
Nimble
nimble.com
Nimble is a relationship-focused CRM for your entire team. With customizable contact records and easy-to-use Kanban-style workflows, managing client information has never been simpler. Nimble effortlessly integrates with both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, gathering contacts and leads from all ...
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...
lemlist
lemlist.com
Start conversations that get replies. Personalize cold emails, automate follow-ups, and engage with leads across all channels. lemlist is your sales automation and cold email software in one.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionali...
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Chang...
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware helps high-performing sales teams do meaningful email outreach at scale. If you need to drive more revenue through email outreach, but complex enterprise sales software is overkill - try Yesware. Yesware's Outlook and Gmail add-on lives right inside your inbox, tracks your activity, and easi...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...