Amazing.photos is an AI profile photos generator that allows users to easily create over 100 amazing photos of themselves with just 20 uploaded photos. The quality of the photos is world class with full HD resolution of 2048x2048. The AI technology used is called Stable Diffusion, which is a form of fine tuning the model to recognize a particular person. Users own the photos they generate, and can do whatever they want with them, including downloading, sharing, deleting, selling, or getting tattoos of them. The photos are stored securely on servers in Frankfurt, Germany and Amazing.photos takes privacy seriously, never selling user data. Payment is handled through Stripe, an industry leader, and payment details are never seen or stored by Amazing.photos.

Website: amazing.photos

