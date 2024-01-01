WebCatalog

AltText.ai is an image alt text generator using advanced AI and computer vision technology. You can generate alt text using our website, WordPress plugin, Shopify App, or integrations for popular CMS platforms. We support generating alt text in over 130 languages, adding SEO keywords to your alt text, and even specialized ecommerce product alt text using your product name and brand. Alt text is important for SEO and website accessibility. Instead of hiring a copywriter or trying to write thousands of image descriptions yourself, use AltText.ai to quickly process all your images and generate amazingly accurate alt text for your site!

Productivity
SEO Tools

