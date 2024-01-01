Top Altair One Alternatives
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design platform that allows users to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents and other visual content.Users can choose from many professional designed templates, and edit the designs and upload their own photos through a drag and drop interface. The platfor...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, formerly Google Data Studio, is an online tool for converting data into customizable informative reports and dashboards introduced by Google on March 15, 2016 as part of the enterprise Google Analytics 360 suite. Unlock the power of your data with interactive dashboards and beautiful...
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005...
Kittl
kittl.com
Speed up your workflows with Kittl's AI-powered design tools and gain instant access to a ton of stunning illustrations, fonts, photos, icons, and textures.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes w...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platfo...
Litmaps
litmaps.com
Litmaps is a research discovery tool, that combines interactive citation maps, modern search tools, and targeted updates to help researchers and R&D teams make sense of the vast scientific corpus. It can visualize your research topic with everything from academic papers, patents, pre-prints, and e-p...
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Deepnote is building the best data science notebook for teams. In the notebook, users can connect their data, explore and analyze it with real-time collaboration and versioning, and easily share . All of this is done through a powerful, browser-based UI that runs in the cloud. Features include: * ...
Flourish
flourish.studio
Beautiful, easy data visualization and storytelling
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software. Zoho Analytics is a self-service BI and data analytics software that lets you visually analyze your data, create stunning data visualizations and discover hidden insights in minutes.
Grow
grow.com
Grow is a no-code full-stack business intelligence (BI) platform that empowers everyone in your organization to make data-driven decisions. By combining ETL, data warehousing and visualization in one easy-to-use platform, any organization can connect and explore its data to surface insights. Our unl...
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram is an easy to use infographic and chart maker. Create and share beautiful infographics, online reports, and interactive maps. Make your own here.
Rose AI
rose.ai
Rose AI is a cutting-edge cloud data platform that leverages generative AI to help users find, visualize, and share data. By combining powerful natural language processing and state-of-the-art open-source LLMs, we empower knowledge workers to research at the speed of thought, starting with the finan...
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Obviously AI is the fastest and easiest automated machine learning software that enables anyone to build predictive AI models in minutes, without writing code. All you do is connect your historical data, click a couple of buttons and your predictive AI models will be ready to use in just a matter of...
Metabase
metabase.com
The fastest, easiest way to share data and analytics inside your company. An open source Business Intelligence server you can install in 5 minutes that connects to MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB and more! Anyone can use it to build charts, dashboards and nightly email reports.
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage is an information design platform that provides a range of b2b specific templates, to facilitate communicating complex information within and outside of your organization, easily and without a designer. Venngage’s product provides engaging visual materials to add to your learning and develo...
Domo
domo.com
Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and...
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile-first operations platform that gives you the knowledge, tools, and processes you need to work safely, meet higher standards, and improve every day, offering a better way to work. What started as a digital checklist app has evolved into a platform for conducting inspections,...
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard...
Lightning AI
lightning.ai
PyTorch - The platform for teams to build AI, without the headaches. From idea to models, Lightning fast. Code together. Prototype. Train on GPUs. Scale. Serve. From your browser - with zero setup. AI Studio is your laptop on the cloud. Zero setup. Always ready. Persistent storage and environments...
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. ...
Grist
getgrist.com
Grist combines the best of spreadsheets, databases and app builders. Using a familiar spreadsheet interface, organize your information as a relational database and build drag-and-drop dashboards in minutes. Make the most of your data by ensuring it is well-structured and stored in one place. No dupl...
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Marketers have multiple marketing sources, hundreds of running campaigns, and clients or stakeholders to manage and report to. It's a struggle to connect all the data, process it, discover insights, and demonstrate their ROI. Whatagraph is an intuitive all-in-one marketing data platform that easily ...
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode is the first BI platform to embrace the way modern data teams work, which enables data leaders to drive more efficient, higher impact analysis and increased data maturity through true self-service. As the unified intelligence layer, Mode maximizes modern data stack ROI and turns data into a com...
Databox
databox.com
Databox is an easy-to-use business analytics platform for growing businesses. It lets you easily centralize your data so you can view your entire company's health in one place. Then it helps you use your data to make better decisions and improve your company's performance. We took all the powerful a...
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact....