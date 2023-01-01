Qianniu is an official product of Alibaba that serves as a dedicated e-commerce store operation, business management and information mobile tool for sellers from China and all over the world. Through Qianniu, you can easily manage store merchandise and orders, check shop data and messages, process quotes, and take hold of business opportunities anytime, anywhere, allowing you to best manage your scattered time and better interact with potential buyers.

Website: taobao.com

