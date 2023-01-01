Alibaba Cloud EDS

Elastic Desktop Service - A convenient and secure cloud-based Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution. EDS enables quick and convenient creation and deployment as well as centralized management and O&M for desktop environments. You can quickly create a secure, high-performance, and cost-efficient cloud desktop without making large hardware investments upfront. EDS is widely applied in fields such as finance, design, video, and education that have high requirements for secure data management and control and high-performance computing.

Website: alibabacloud.com

