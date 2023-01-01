It’s entertainment time! Experience the thrill of watching various movies and TV series online across 13+ OTTs that will keep you coming back for more. Get engrossed in the world of entertainment where you can download the Airtel Xstream app & watch more than 10,000+ movies & web series across 13+ OTTs, all at one place. The app offers movies of different genres, TV shows, and originals from various OTT platforms - all under one umbrella. Airtel Xstream has introduced two new packs: 1. Xstream Premium Pack that gives you Xstream entertainment with 13+ OTTs, all at one place. 2. Xstream Mobile Pack, where you get telecom services bundled with a subscription to unlock one Xstream channel at no extra cost only on the Airtel Xstream App.

Website: airtelxstream.in

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Airtel Xstream. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.