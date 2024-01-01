Top Airbridge Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—...
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
OneSignal is a customer engagement platform that enables more than 1 million businesses to deliver 12+ billion messages daily. The omnichannel messaging platform supports email, push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and Apple's Live Activities. Powered by superior architecture, OneSignal is des...
Zoho Marketing Automation
zoho.com
Marketing automation software for faster business growth. Zoho MarketingHub is an all-in-one marketing automation software that helps you successfully manage your marketing activities across multiple channels. Generate more leads, convert them to customers, and retain them longer.
Databox
databox.com
Business Analytics platform built to help you understand what’s going on with your business. KPIs from cloud services, spreadsheets, database in one place.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
CallFire
callfire.com
CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to servin...
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Unlock the power of direct connections. Flowcode is the #1 trusted QR provider for instant conversions and real-time data. We offer offline to online tools such as first-party data collection, next generation geo-reporting data, mobile-first landing pages and API integrations.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a profes...
Funnel
funnel.io
Funnel is the leading marketing data hub designed to help marketing teams own their performance. Funnel takes care of the boring stuff and heavy lifting, so you can focus on the juicy bits: discovering how your marketing can improve. With Funnel you can connect data from any marketing platform, stor...
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact....
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Marketers have multiple marketing sources, hundreds of running campaigns, and clients or stakeholders to manage and report to. It's a struggle to connect all the data, process it, discover insights, and demonstrate their ROI. Whatagraph is an intuitive all-in-one marketing data platform that easily ...
Appsflyer
appsflyer.com
AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers with its advanced measurement, data analytics, deep linking, engagement, fraud protection, data clean room and privacy preserving technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing ...
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Ga...
Supermetrics
supermetrics.com
All your marketing data, wherever you need it. Supermetrics streamlines the delivery of data from 100+ sales and marketing platforms into the analytics and reporting tools marketers use to make better decisions. With Supermetrics, businesses can aggregate siloed data from marketing and sales platfor...
Oviond
oviond.com
Digital Marketing dashboards & reporting your clients will love in under 5 minutes. Showcase your marketing agency's value while optimizing client ROI with automated, fully customizable cross channel digital marketing dashboards and reports.
Branch
branch.io
Branch provides solutions that unify user measurement across different devices, platforms, and channels, and deliver a seamless customer experience no matter where the user comes from. The introduction of mobile has divided today’s businesses, causing inaccurate attribution and links that don’t work...
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mob...
Braze
braze.com
Braze is a leading customer engagement platform that powers lasting connections between consumers and brands they love. Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one plat...
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, a...
Reportei
reportei.com
Create Social Media and Digital Marketing Reports and Dashboards in just 3 seconds. See all your main indicators from Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Busine...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Woopra
woopra.com
Woopra is a Customer Journey Analytics solution that is redefining how companies understand, analyze, engage and retain their customers. The platform is designed to fuel optimization and growth throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Leveraging individual-level data to aggregate analytics reports ...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools mar...
Trumpia
trumpia.com
Trumpia is an online multi-channel marketing and messaging software provider, offering mobile marketing, email marketing, voice broadcast, instant messaging, and social media marketing tools for businesses, non-profit organizations, and various types of membership organizations.Trumpia was ranked 46...
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is the most complete and easy to implement multi-touch attribution solution. See your spend, visits, conversions, revenue and return on ad spend (ROAS) all in one simple view. Integrates cost and autotags most major ad platforms including Facebook, Google, Quora, Linkedin and Adroll. Con...
Adjust
adjust.com
Adjust is a measurement and analytics suite that provides the visibility, insights, and tools marketers need to grow their apps from early-stage to maturity. We provide an end-to-end solution for optimizing ad performance and maximizing returns, powered by accurate attribution data and in-depth repo...
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-fi...
GoSquared
gosquared.com
Turn more visitors into customers. A suite of integrated products to help you grow your online business. – Analytics: traffic sources, campaign tracking, new visits % – Live Chat: targeted messaging, lead capture, shared team inbox – Customer Data Hub: automatic lead enrichment, company info
Keen
keen.io
Keen.io is the complete event data management solution. Our platform can handle all aspects of your event data management, from collection to application. Stream, store, query, and present your data all in one place and get a competitive advantage over the competition. Keen allows you to get a true ...
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs is the leading consumer engagement platform for recruiters and sellers that drives pipeline creation and improves conversion rates. Users love TextUs because it allows them to communicate more effectively with candidates, prospects and customers. Maximize job productivity by getting more resp...
Dataslayer
dataslayer.ai
DIGITAL MARKETING REPORTING MADE EASY. Import all your Digital MK data into Google Sheets, Data Studio, Business Intelligence platforms (Power BI, Tableau, Qlik, JSON) and BigQuery in seconds. The best Supermetrics alternative.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
All-in-one platform for user engagement that provides mobile-native, full-screen, immersive formats for any mobile or website platform. StorifyMe enables clients to create and publish highly personalized, visually stunning, interactive Stories, Shorts, Snaps, and Ads that engage their audience, incr...
Attentive
attentivemobile.com
Attentive® is the world’s #1 conversational marketing platform, designed to optimize message performance through 1:1 SMS and email interactions. Infusing intelligence at every stage of the consumer's purchasing journey, Attentive empowers businesses to achieve hyper-personalized communication with t...
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichan...
Pathmatics
pathmatics.com
Pathmatics advertiser database and digital marketing intelligence platform bring transparency to your competitor's digital ad strategies.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Appcues
appcues.com
Appcues makes it easy to measure and improve product adoption on web and mobile apps—without a developer. The no-code platform empowers non-technical teams to track and analyze product usage, and publish beautiful in-app onboarding tours, announcements, and surveys, in minutes. Appcues is trusted by...
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better ins...
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle is a marketing analytics suite designed to empower marketing managers and marketing agencies. It helps companies visualize complex marketing analytics data and make data-driven, informed decisions. The suite offers a set of features for social media and ad analytics that make the day-to-day l...
Mobiz
app.mobiz.co
Mobiz is a all-in-one text marketing solution that helps businesses grow their subscribers and deliver 1:1 personalized shopping experiences at scale. Take advantage of personalized picture text messaging and sales pages, to capture the highest open rates and conversions. Leverage advanced campaign ...
Quantcast
quantcast.com
Quantcast Advertise is powered by our massive data set of unique real-time customer browsing behaviors. We know your customer's next move, and can get you there first, to deliver the most relevant customers with incredible efficiency. We can also help you amplify your brand story with superior accur...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.