Aggero Software
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: aggero.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Aggero Software on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social listening tool, it understands what creators say and show in videos. In addition, it correlates this with audience reactions allowing real-time creator-led campaign optimization for maximum engagement.
Categories:
Website: aggero.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Aggero Software. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.