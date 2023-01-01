The SAO/NASA Astrophysics Data System (ADS) is a digital library portal for researchers in astronomy and physics, operated by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory (SAO) under a NASA grant. The ADS maintains three bibliographic collections containing more than 15 million records covering publications in astronomy and astrophysics, physics, and general science, including all arXiv e-prints. Abstracts and full-text of major astronomy and physics publications are indexed and searchable through the new ADS modern search form as well as a classic search form. A browsable paper form is also available. In addition to maintaining its bibliographic corpus, the ADS tracks citations and usage of its records to provide advanced discovery and evaluation capabilities. Integrated in its collections, the ADS provides access and pointers to a wealth of external resources, including electronic articles available from publishers’ websites, astronomical object information, data catalogs and data sets hosted by external archives. We currently have links to over 13.3 million records maintained by our collaborators. This depth of information has enabled a number of publications (refeered, non-refereed) in fields such as bibliometrics and information science.

Website: ui.adsabs.harvard.edu

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to NASA/ADS. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.