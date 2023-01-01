WebCatalog
Activeloop

Activeloop

app.activeloop.ai

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Activeloop on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Deep Lake, Data Lake for Deep Learning Data infrastructure optimized for computer vision. Deep Lake is the fastest data loader for PyTorch.

Website: activeloop.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Activeloop. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

TinEye

TinEye

tineye.com

CRADL.AI

CRADL.AI

app.cradl.ai

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Article Forge

Article Forge

articleforge.com

Landing AI

Landing AI

app.landing.ai

Mapillary

Mapillary

mapillary.com

RapidMiner

RapidMiner

my.rapidminer.com

MongoDB Cloud

MongoDB Cloud

cloud.mongodb.com

Chooch

Chooch

app.chooch.ai

Omneky

Omneky

dashboard.omneky.com

Modal

Modal

modal.com

Bitmovin Player

Bitmovin Player

bitmovin.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy