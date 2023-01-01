Act!
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: act.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Act! on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Act! is the leading provider of all-in-one CRM and Marketing Automation solutions that empower small and midsize businesses to market better, sell more, and create customers for life.
Website: act.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Act!. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.