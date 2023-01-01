Top Acquia Alternatives

WebCatalog

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!

Miro

Miro

miro.com

Miro is the online collaborative whiteboard platform that enables distributed teams to work effectively together, from brainstorming with digital sticky notes to planning and managing agile workflows.

Zoho CRM Plus

Zoho CRM Plus

zoho.com

Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.

TheyDo

TheyDo

theydo.io

Digital Design Thinking to solve problems customer-centric. Transform your business to produce breakthrough innovations, using a proven method at scale.

Planhat

Planhat

planhat.com

Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyon...

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, a...

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is a full-stack solution consisting of powerful customer analytics, automated cross-channel engagement and AI-driven personalization.

Contentsquare

Contentsquare

contentsquare.com

Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences q...

ChurnZero

ChurnZero

churnzero.net

ChurnZero is your platform and partner for Customer Success. We help your subscription business succeed at scale by giving you everything you need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences. ChurnZero helps your Customer Success team spot potential ch...

Catalyst

Catalyst

catalyst.io

Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catal...

Totango

Totango

totango.com

Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it...

Bento

Bento

bentonow.com

Bento is a powerful messaging automation platform created for online businesses — featuring powerful email and SMS marketing automation.

Act-On

Act-On

act-on.com

Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher custom...

Cemantica

Cemantica

cemantica.com

CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations

Vizury

Vizury

vizury.com

Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...

Custellence

Custellence

custellence.com

We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...

JourneyTrack.io

JourneyTrack.io

journeytrack.io

JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...

Plotline

Plotline

plotline.so

Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.

Growth Channel

Growth Channel

growthchannel.com

Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.

FlowMapp

FlowMapp

flowmapp.com

Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...

Indeemo

Indeemo

indeemo.com

Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...

Magnews

Magnews

magnews.it

Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...

UXPressia

UXPressia

uxpressia.com

UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...

WebEngage

WebEngage

webengage.com

WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEn...

Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud

netcorecloud.com

Netcore Cloud’s Customer Engagement & Experience platform (formerly known as Netcore Smartech) is a one-stop growth platform that enables marketers, growth, and product managers to drive powerful conversations with customers across multiple touchpoints. Backed by the power of AI/ML, Netcore Cloud en...

cux.io

cux.io

cux.io

We translate your visitors' experiences into numbers, recognize their behaviour patterns all along the customer's journey and provide instant actionable insights. No more Data SPAM

TrenDemon

TrenDemon

trendemon.com

Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving inc...

Quadient

Quadient

quadient.com

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. We help organizations build powerful connections with their customers.

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

Website and Product Analytics Done Right - Finally! Usermaven's Spotless™ tracking captures all events automatically, removing the dependence on developers and making it the easiest analytics tool for marketers and product people.

Squeezely

Squeezely

squeezely.tech

Build a better converting funnel with personalized experiences for every visitor

Ortto

Ortto

ortto.com

Understand your customers and launch a data driven full spectrum strategy with Ortto's all in one CRM, Email and Marketing Platform.

