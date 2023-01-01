Academia.edu
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Website: academia.edu
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Academia.edu on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Academia.edu is a place to share and follow research.
Website: academia.edu
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Academia.edu. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.