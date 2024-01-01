Top ABI Research Alternatives
G2
g2.com
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partn...
SparkToro
sparktoro.com
SparkToro exists to help entrepreneurs, marketers, and product folks of all stripes uncover the publications and people that influence their target audience(s). SparkToro's powerful dataset contains 70+ million public web+social profiles, with a simple-to-use search tool that's free to try.
TechInsights
techinsights.com
TechInsights is the most trusted source of technology analysis and market information for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. Founded in 1989 to provide advanced reverse engineering services to companies seeking to better understand the underlying architecture of the semiconductor; for...
Taloflow
taloflow.ai
Taloflow provides expert buying advice and tailored analysis to match your requirements with the best solution every time. Work with the leading technology selection platform to: 1. Get a detailed requirements table 2. Filter solutions based on your priorities 3. Evaluate vendors for your exact us...
teQatlas
teqatlas.com
TeQatlas is the Augmented Investment Intelligence Platform aimed to fully integrate and streamline the entire investing process - from deal origination, execution, monitoring to exiting for investors, on one hand, and to streamline repetitive capital raising for entrepreneurs at different stages on ...
SPEEDA Edge
sp-edge.com
Experience the transformational power of SPEEDA Edge, an ground-breaking innovation research hub that redefines efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Combining expert analysts, robust data engineering, and global operations in the US, Japan, and Sri Lanka, SPEEDA Edge empowers exploration across 1000+ ...
Lumose Marketplace
lumosemarketplace.com
Lumose Marketplace is a software, tools and services comparison platform curated for small law firms. At Lumose Marketplace, goal is to provide lawyers the best alternative to shopping for suppliers for their firms, whether from client portal software to paralegal recruiting services. Lumose Marketp...
EBSCO Information Services
ebsco.com
EBSCO Information Services is the leading provider of information resources for institutions including discovery, journal and e-package services, research databases, e-books, digital archives, healthcare resources, corporate resources, readers’ advisory and more. EBSCO serves the research needs of a...
buyr
buyr.com
Buyr.com is the new way to shop, it is easy to use and it allows you to shop based on product, not store. Buyr.com have built a patented algorithm to get you the best prices. At first glance, buyr.com may appear similar to many other e-commerce business platforms, where Buyr.com differs from the o...
Baymard
baymard.com
Baymard Institute provides you with 130,000+ hours of large-scale UX research – uncovering what designs cause usability issues, how to create “State of the Art” user experiences, and how your UX performance stacks up against industry leading sites. The research is published as articles, benchmarks,...
Batimatech
batimatech.com
Batimatech is a non-profit organization (NPO) acting as a catalyst for the construction, technology and sustainability community whose mission is to foster innovation, collaboration, agility and integration of the best digital solutions in Batimatech's business ecosystem and institutions.
Pangea.ai
pangea.ai
Hiring tech teams has remained one of the biggest business challenges companies will encounter. Pangea.ai solves the difficulties of hiring in a fragmented talent market by aggregating top-vetted development agencies for faster, simplified recruiting. Flexible hiring options to suit any need. * ...
Omdia
omdia.com
Omdia is a global analyst and advisory leader that helps you connect the dots across the technology ecosystem. Omdia's deep knowledge of tech markets combined with Omdia's actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.
Nucleus Research
nucleusresearch.com
Nucleus Research is the only provider of case-based technology research. Nucleus Research delivers the insight, benchmarks, and facts that allow Nucleus Research's clients to make the right technology decisions, every day. Nucleus Research's research approach builds on in-depth assessments of actual...
MyCloudBazaar
mycloudbazaar.com
Mycloudbazaar.com is an Online, Discovery, Recommendation, and Transactions Platform for best of breed Cloud-Solution Business Software and Infrastructure that also helps you save money. MyCloudbazaar provides end users the ability to Search, Discover, Compare, Purchase and Govern their Software Ap...
mTab
mtab.com
mTab is an award-winning market insights platform that leading data-driven enterprises rely on. The mTab platform transforms data sources into streamlined stories to help brands better understand their customers and competitors to empower decisions and deliver exceptional experiences.
digitGaps
digitgaps.com
digitGaps is a California based global market intelligence company preferred by Fortune Global 500 and a partner of choice by Forbes Global 2000, and Global RepTrak 100. digitGaps offers global business information, insights and intelligence in the form of reports available off-the-shelf as well as ...
Constellation Research
constellationr.com
Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley delivering strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of exponential technologies.
Clarivate
clarivate.com
Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. Clarivate connects people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription- and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the area...
CarrierSource
carriersource.io
CarrierSource is a carrier review website made for trucking companies to build a fair reputation online, while providing brokers and shippers another layer in their vetting process with peer reviews. Every active carrier has a free profile on CarrierSource where they can publicly showcase their comp...
Appwiki
appwiki.nl
Appwiki is the number one software advice website in the Netherlands. Dutch companies, from self-employed persons, SME entrepreneurs to large corporate decision-makers, discover and select business software from it. They do this based on Appwiki research and backgrounds, user reviews and functionali...
SaaS Invaders
saasinvaders.com
SaaS Invaders is a private sales website of SaaS web tools for Startups! Every week SaaS Invaders helps you to discover a selection of 4 web tools with great discount. You just need to register for free and then you can enjoy apps very useful for your business with very interesting pricing. Come to ...
TechJockey
techjockey.com
Techjockey.com is the world's first online Software-Store that helps you compare and choose the right software for your needs. Techjockey.com is a team of IT Ninjas having decades of expertise in cross-platform skills and quality-integrated techniques for software product analysis. With a team of e...
TradeWheel.com
tradewheel.com
TradeWheel.com is a massive online trading platform that is skillfully bringing you a wide range of exporters and manufactures belonging to diverse backgrounds from across the globe. Tradewheel.com is the most prominent leading platform for global traders to meet and come together to strengthen cro...
Experts Exchange
go.experts-exchange.com
Experts Exchange powers the growth and success of technology professionals worldwide. Solve faster with Experts Exchange database of 4 million+ technology solutions, learn technology skills with researched articles and videos, and build your career with Experts Exchange extensive global network.
GigaOM
gigaom.com
Gigaom helps today's business person make sense of the enormous technological changes that are sweeping our world. Gigaom does this through webinars, analysis and industry-leading research. More than 2 million monthly unique readers turn to Gigaom to better understand major technology disruptions an...
Olive
olive.app
Experience the future of IT decision-making and software sourcing with Olive. Olive is the only software sourcing platform that combines the power of AI with human expertise to help you make better decisions. Olive's platform empowers you to centralize your RFx process, collect insights, evaluate ...
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. LexisNexis helps lawyers win cases, manage their wo...
IDC
idc.com
IDC is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. IDC helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community make fact-based decisions on technology purchase...
Forrester
forrester.com
Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. Forrester helps leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and...
Gartner
gartner.com
Gartner delivers technology research to global technology business leaders to make informed decisions on key initiatives.
ExpertFile
expertfile.com
ExpertFile is a cloud-based managed service and expert search engine that helps organizations drive higher quality inbound engagement from potential customers by using their expertise content. ExpertFile’s solution helps improve search rank, increase market visibility and facilitates faster connecti...