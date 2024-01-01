Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Aakash on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is a leading test-prep company in India with a strong legacy of over 35 years, that provides comprehensive test preparatory services for students preparing for Medical (NEET) and Engineering Entrance Examinations (JEE), School/Board Exams & Competitive Exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads.

Website: aakash.ac.in

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Aakash. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.