9GAG is a Hong Kong–based online platform and social media website, which allows its users to upload and share "user-generated content" or other content from external social media websites. Since the platform for collections of Internet memes was launched on July 1, 2008, it has grown in popularity across the social media such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Website: 9gag.com

