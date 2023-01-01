CRM.io by 500apps is an advanced CRM Software to Drive more sales and grow your business faster with the best cloud-based Customer Relationship Management software. Get access to 50 apps for $14.99 per user Features: 1. Lead Management: Lead Management Software could add and manage all your leads at one central location. Easily manage customer information and nurture customer relationships using best-in-class contact management features. Close more deals with less work. 2. Contact Management Software: Contact Management Software by CRM.io could manage customer information and grow stronger customer relationships from one central location. 3. Account Management Software: Smart Account Management Software understands your customer’s business needs and win more deals with a strategic view of key accounts in your sales pursuits. 4. Deals Management: Deal Management Software could track, manage, and win more deals with the growing business. 5. Sales Automation Software: Sales Automation Software for growing businesses to easily automate complex sales processes. Smart, powerful sales automation, Save time, streamline your sales process, and scale your business by automating your sales and business workflows in minutes. USPs of CRM.io: All-in-one Sales Software - Manage Leads, Contacts, Deals, Documents, Electronic Signatures, Mailing software, and a lot more in one place. Start with access to the 450 million leads database. Powerful Automations - Run predefined workflows on deal pipeline stage changes, new leads, new contact, and a lot more. Build using a visual drag-and-drop designer. Integrations and Widgets - Connect CRM.io to email, telephony providers, billing, helpdesk software, social suite, and a lot more About 500apps: 500apps is a platform that provides an All-In-One business suite of 50 apps, with the goal of assisting businesses to develop like Fortune 500 companies.

Website: 500apps.com

