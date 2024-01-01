Alternativen - VRChat
Spatial
spatial.io
Besuchen Sie Spatial und sehen Sie sich eine Vielzahl von Metaverse-Galerien, -Räumen und -Ereignissen an. Erleben Sie das Metaverse in Ihrer Handfläche. Sie können von überall aus teilnehmen! Entdecken Sie die aufwändigen Kreationen von Künstlern und Unternehmern. Treffen Sie sich mit Experten und...
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Mit XR-Lösungen die Zukunft revolutionieren Unternehmensüberblick SynergyXR liegt in der pulsierenden Stadt Aarhus in Dänemark und gilt als Leuchtturm der Innovation in der Extended Reality (XR)-Landschaft. Ausgehend von einem tiefen Verständnis des Fertigungs- und Energiesektors haben wi...
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela erstellt ansprechende virtuelle Welten für Remote-Arbeit, Lernen und Veranstaltungen. Virbelas Mission wurde 2012 von einem Team aus Verhaltenspsychologen gegründet und besteht darin, Organisationen und Menschen dabei zu helfen, in einer Remote-First-Zukunft erfolgreich zu sein. Mit immersiv...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom ist die nächste Evolutionsstufe in der digitalen Zusammenarbeit und Interaktion – eine vollständig anpassbare 3D-Umgebung, die für alle Ihre virtuellen Anforderungen entwickelt wurde. Die neue Arbeitswelt ist nicht die Hölle der 2D-Videokonferenzen, in der Sie gefangen waren. Sie ist ein i...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi ist ein immersives VR-Produkt für die AEC-Branche, das es ermöglicht, Entwürfe aus 3D-Modellierungssoftware und Architektursoftware gemeinsam in Echtzeit zu erleben.