Vocode
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstractions (streaming, turn-based) * Conversation functionality (endpointing, emotion tracking) * Integrations to all of the best speech-to-text/text-to-speech providers * Cross-platform support (telephony, web, Zoom)
