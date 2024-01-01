Alternativen - Vectary
Vidinoti
vidinoti.com
Vidinoti offers a user-friendly platform to create, deploy and manage localised Augmented Reality contents .
PlugXR
plugxr.com
PlugXR is a cloud-based platform that enables users to create AR solutions, product visualization and spatial computing experiences without programming skills. The platform simplifies the development process by providing a drag-and-drop interface that enables users to create immersive experiences us...
Onirix
onirix.com
No-code, low code and SDK augmented reality platform that helps you to create, host, publish and share web AR content. Accessible to over 4.5 billions IOS & Android global users and 92.94% of devices worldwide compatibility. Web AR is no app Required, the fastest and most accessible way to experienc...
Ocavu
ocavu.com
Ocavu is your one-stop shop for product visualization and storytelling through 3D and augmented reality. We help brands drive increased sales, awareness, and engagement through our Studio platform. With Studio, you can create, manage, and deploy 3D and AR experiences across different platforms with ...
AUGmentecture
augmentecture.com
AUGmentecture is an augmented reality platform for design collaboration that enables the viewing of 3D models in AR format.
CLDXR
cldxr.com
CLDXR is an Extended Reality Cloud Asset Management & Self-Serving Publishing Platform for B2B users. It aggregates different AR/VR technologies like AR.js, Quick Look, 8th Wall for WebAR, but also ARKit/ARCore for Android & iOS applications and facilitates access via a unified web interface without...
ARGear
argear.io
ARGear is the SaaS based Augmented Reality Software to help app developers to implement Snapchat like AR features and contents for their own apps. Different from other AR solutions, ARGEAR platform is providing not only all-in-one AR SDK, but over 6,000 AR contents varied from AR stickers to avatars...
Wikitude
wikitude.com
Wikitude, a Qualcomm company is the renowned pioneer of mobile augmented reality (AR) technology and the company behind a number of award-winning AR solutions for smartphones, tablets and smart glasses. Its fully in-house developed AR technology is available through its core product, the Wikitude AR...
EasyAR SDK
easyar.com
EasyAR Mega provides city-scale AR cloud solution, and empowers culture and tourism, business area, education, industry and many other businesses with flexible acquisition scheme, leading mapping and localization ability and user-friendly toolchain.
Augment
augment.com
Augment is an augmented reality platform that allows user to visualize products in 3D in real environment and in real-time through tablet or smartphone.
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and markete...
Streem
streem.com
StreemCore® is an enterprise-class, remote visual assistance tool using out-of-the-box augmented reality (AR) capabilities. By adding an interactive, no-download video collaboration tool, companies can quickly see and solve remotely - accelerating diagnosis and support resolution times. With Streem'...