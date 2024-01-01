Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für UNOY auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.
AI.Assisted.Work. - UNOY® is a no-code building platform that enables you to digitise your knowledge, processes, and decisions efficiently. UNOY also makes expert knowledge easier to document and put into action.
By providing tailor-made AI assistants, flexible adaptation to individual requirements, professional security, continuous improvement, and an easy no-code solution, UNOY enables companies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their workflows. UNOY supports companies in harnessing the benefits of AI, saving costs, and working in a legally secure manner.
Automate any business knowledge in our visual Y-Designer using just a few clicks. Get the ultimate amount of flexibility by adding data connectors, forms, and more. No code required!