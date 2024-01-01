Alternativen - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
Indiens größter Essensliefer-, Speise- und Restaurant-Entdeckungsservice. Besseres Essen für mehr Menschen.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats ist eine amerikanische Online-Bestell- und Lieferplattform für Lebensmittel, die 2014 von Uber ins Leben gerufen wurde und ihren Sitz in San Francisco, Kalifornien, hat.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. ist ein amerikanischer On-Demand-Lieferservice für Fertiggerichte, der 2013 von den Stanford-Studenten Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang und Evan Moore gegründet wurde. DoorDash, ein von Y Combinator unterstütztes Unternehmen, ist eines von mehreren Technologieunternehmen, das Logistikd...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. ist eine amerikanische Online- und mobile Bestell- und Lieferplattform für Fertiggerichte, die Gäste mit lokalen Restaurants verbindet. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Sitz in Chicago, Illinois und wurde 2004 gegründet. Im Jahr 2019 hatte das Unternehmen 19,9 Millionen aktive Nutzer und 115....
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Essen. Wir kapieren es. Wir alle haben unsere Favoriten. Mit Deliveroo erhalten Sie Ihre Lieblingsrestaurants und Imbissbuden direkt an Ihre Haustür geliefert. Alles steht auf der Speisekarte. Von landesweit beliebten Ketten wie KFC, Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King und Subway bis hin zu lokalen Geri...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Reservieren Sie online, lesen Sie Restaurantbewertungen von Gästen und sammeln Sie Punkte für kostenlose Mahlzeiten. OpenTable ist ein Echtzeit-Online-Reservierungsnetzwerk für gehobene Restaurants.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates ist ein amerikanisches Unternehmen, das die lokale Lieferung von im Restaurant zubereiteten Mahlzeiten und anderen Waren anbietet. Seit Februar 2019 ist Postmates in 2.940 US-Städten tätig. Der Dienst stützt sich auf Mobiltelefonanwendungen und deren Global Positioning System-Funktionen, u...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet erleichtert die Verwaltung von Zustellungen auf der letzten Meile. Intuitives Routing, Dispatching, Echtzeitverfolgung, Analysen und mehr.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Einfach Essen bestellen mit Just Eat! Heute Lust auf Pizza, Sushi oder Vegetarisch? Genieße deine Lieblingsgerichte schnell geliefert oder als Takeaway.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Lieferung und Abholung in den besten lokalen Restaurants. Frühstück, Mittagessen, Abendessen und mehr, sicher an Ihre Haustür geliefert. Jetzt Abholung und kontaktlose Lieferung möglich.
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless ist einfach die einfachste Möglichkeit, Essen zur Lieferung oder zum Mitnehmen zu bestellen. Worauf auch immer Sie Lust haben, wo auch immer Sie Lust haben, Sie haben es. Keine Menüs, keine Telefonanrufe, kein Wiederholen. Seamless ist Teil des Markenportfolios von Grubhub Inc.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice ist der einfachste Weg, Ihre Lieblingspizza aus der Region zu bestellen. Wir verbinden Millionen von Pizzaliebhabern mit Tausenden von Pizzerien im ganzen Land.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Bestellen Sie Essen zum Mitnehmen online in mehr als 2300 lokalen Restaurants bei Just Eat. Lassen Sie sich Pizza, Sushi und vieles mehr an Ihre Haustür liefern!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Die Lieferung nach Hause von den besten Restaurants in Ihrer Nähe erfolgt mit Just Eat, dem neuen Namen von Allo Resto! Jetzt bestellen!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
On-Demand-Logistik-Engine. Optimieren Sie Ihre Bestellungen mit einer echten On-Demand-Liefermanagementsoftware. Versand, Routenplanung, Kuriermanagement – alles maßgeschneidert für Ihren On-Demand-Betrieb.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow ist ein provisionsfreies Online-Bestellsystem und eine Essensbestell-App, die Restaurants dabei hilft, ihre hungrigen Kunden zu versorgen.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Mit Tycode können Sie Ihr Lebensmittelgeschäft revolutionieren. Jetzt können Ihre Kunden nicht nur von überall aus bestellen, sei es an einem Tisch, in einem Hotelzimmer oder irgendwo in Ihren Räumlichkeiten, sondern sie können auch online bezahlen, gleichzeitig Bestellungen aufgeben und verschieden...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho ist die führende Online-Bestellsoftware für Lebensmittelgroßhändler und Veranstaltungsorte. Nutzen Sie Fresho, um die Bestellung von Lebensmitteln im Großhandel einfach und stressfrei zu gestalten.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com ist die All-in-one-Plattform, die unabhängige Restaurants nutzen, um ihre digitale Präsenz zu stärken. Es gibt unabhängigen Restaurants die Technologie- und Marketing-Superkräfte großer Marken wie Domino's, Chick Fil-A und SweetGreen. Die Plattform kann alles von Websites über Online-Beste...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Lernen Sie die Technologie kennen, die Restaurantmagie möglich macht. Vom Website-Design bis hin zu Online-Bestell- und Zahlungslösungen hilft BentoBox Restaurants auf der ganzen Welt, bessere Erlebnisse für ihre Kunden und Mitarbeiter zu schaffen.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX ist eine Online-Restaurantsoftware, die die Online-Bestellung von Speisen, Reservierungen und den Kauf von Geschenkkarten ermöglicht.