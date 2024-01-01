Taxhub is a virtual, personal and business income tax preparation platform that matches filers with a dedicated CPA. We aim to combine the convenience and low price of in-home online tax filing with the assurance of having a professionally prepared tax return. Our platform allows users to communicate and share income tax documents with tax professionals virtually while saving them the hassle of having to complete long complicated questionnaires associated with traditional do-it-yourself online platforms. Our unique low-overhead business model allows us to offer approximately a 50% savings over traditional walk-in tax preparation franchises allowing us to offer a real and recognizable value proposition to our customers.

Website: gettaxhub.com

