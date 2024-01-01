Marketplace Software - Beliebteste Apps
Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect ist eine kostenlose webbasierte Anwendung. Es ermöglicht Ihnen, Geschäftsanwendungen von überall aus an einer einfachen und sicheren Website zu nutzen und zu verwalten.
Convictional
convictional.com
Nutzen Sie Convictional, um einen B2C- oder B2B-Marktplatz mit mehreren Anbietern zu starten. Wir ermöglichen Einzelhändlern und Distributoren die Beschaffung, das Onboarding und die Integration mit Drittanbietern für den Marktplatz- und Direktversand.
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
Verwandeln Sie Ihren E-Commerce-Shop in wenigen Minuten in einen Marktplatz! Wachsen Sie um das Zehnfache, indem Sie Hunderte von Verkäufern an Bord holen und Provisionen für deren Verkäufe verdienen. Vervollständigen Sie Ihre Produktpalette und werden Sie zum Branchenführer. Null Lagerbestand. Kein...
NuORDER
nuorder.com
NuORDER verändert die Art und Weise, wie Marken und Einzelhändler zusammenarbeiten, um saisonale und kommende Kollektionen einzukaufen, auf Produktdaten in Echtzeit zuzugreifen und Sortimente visuell zu planen.
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker ist eine erstklassige Multi-Vendor-Commerce-Plattform, die Handelspartner unabhängig von der Integrationsart nahtlos verbindet. Unsere modernen Lösungen ermöglichen es Einzelhändlern und Marken, ihre Handelsplattform zu verbinden, zu orchestrieren und zu erweitern, um die Kontrolle über ...
Labra
labra.io
Labra ist die weltweit erste Distributed Cloud Commerce Management-Plattform, die es ISVs und Beratungspartnern ermöglicht, gemeinsam mit Cloud-Hyperscalern effizienter zu verkaufen und über die Cloud-Marktplätze mehr Umsatz zu generieren. Die Labra-Plattform ermöglicht einen Zero-Engineering-Ansatz...