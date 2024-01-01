Large Language Models Software - Beliebteste Apps
Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: Optimierung von Sprachmodellen für den Dialog. Wir haben ein Modell namens ChatGPT trainiert, das auf konversationelle Weise interagiert. Das Dialogformat ermöglicht es ChatGPT, Folgefragen zu beantworten, Fehler zuzugeben, falsche Prämissen in Frage zu stellen und unangemessene Anfragen ab...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Sie können Bard nutzen, um Ihre Ideen voranzutreiben. Mit ein wenig Hilfe von Bard können Sie Dinge tun wie: - Brainstormen Sie Ideen, entwickeln Sie einen Plan oder finden Sie verschiedene Möglichkeiten, Dinge zu erledigen - Erhalten Sie eine schnelle, leicht verständliche Zusammenfassung komplexe...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Ihr alltäglicher KI-Begleiter.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude ist ein KI-Assistent der nächsten Generation für Ihre Aufgaben, unabhängig von der Größenordnung.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
Die KI-Community baut die Zukunft auf. Erstellen, trainieren und implementieren Sie hochmoderne Modelle, die auf der Referenz-Open-Source-Lösung für maschinelles Lernen basieren.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks ist ein Unternehmen, das von den ursprünglichen Entwicklern von Apache Spark gegründet wurde. Databricks entstand aus dem AMPLab-Projekt an der University of California, Berkeley, das an der Entwicklung von Apache Spark beteiligt war, einem Open-Source-Framework für verteiltes Computing, ...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungiert als Ihr vertrauenswürdiger Co-Pilot für Ihr Unternehmen mit dem Ziel, Sie bei Ihren datengesteuerten Entscheidungen intelligenter, schneller und sicherer zu machen. IBM Cognos Analytics gibt jedem Benutzer – ob Datenwissenschaftler, Business-Analyst oder Nicht-IT-Spezia...
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai ist der führende Open-Source-Plattformanbieter für generative KI und maschinelles Lernen mit der Mission, KI zu demokratisieren. Es bündelt die technischen Fähigkeiten von 30 Kaggle-Meistern in unkomplizierten KI-Cloud-Produkten für generative KI und maschinelles Lernen, die leistungsstarke P...
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI treibt die GenAI-Einführung in Unternehmen voran. Wir werden von Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars und anderen namhaften Investoren unterstützt TuneChat: Unsere Chat-App basiert auf Open-Source-Modellen TuneStudio: Unser Spielplatz für Entwickler zur Feina...