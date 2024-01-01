Alternativen - T.LY
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly ist ein URL-Kürzungsdienst und eine Link-Management-Plattform. Das Unternehmen Bitly, Inc. wurde 2008 gegründet. Es befindet sich in Privatbesitz und hat seinen Sitz in New York City. Bitly kürzt 600 Millionen Links pro Monat zur Verwendung in sozialen Netzwerken, SMS und E-Mail. Bitly verdien...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com ist der ursprüngliche URL-Shortener, der Ihre unhandlichen Links in überschaubarere und benutzerfreundlichere URLs kürzt.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Enterprise Link Management. Wir bieten Zusammenarbeit, Compliance und Kreativität für globale Teams, um jedes Engagement zu verbessern, Ihre Daten zu schützen und Vertrauen bei jedem Klick zu schaffen.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
URL-Shortener mit benutzerdefinierten Domains. Kürzen, branden und verfolgen Sie URLs mit der branchenführenden Link-Management-Plattform. Kostenlos testen. API, Kurz-URL, benutzerdefinierte Domänen.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply ist der einzige Link-Shortener, der die Konvertierung fördert. Präsentieren Sie Ihre Botschaft überall, indem Sie ganz einfach Handlungsaufforderungen in jede von Ihnen geteilte Seite einbetten. Wandeln Sie Ihre Follower kostenlos in Benutzer und Kunden um.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe ist ein URL-Shortener, der Retargeting-Pixel in jeden von Ihnen geteilten Link einfügt. Erstellen Sie leistungsstarke Markenlinks und erzielen Sie bis zu 34 % mehr Klicks.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io ist die beste Möglichkeit, Ihre UTMs zu erstellen, zu teilen und mit Ihrem Team zu synchronisieren. Hören Sie auf, unübersichtliche Tabellenkalkulationen zu verwenden, und holen Sie sich gute Kampagnendaten in Ihre Analysen.
Dub
dub.co
Open-Source-Bitly-Alternative. Dub ist ein Open-Source-Link-Shortener mit integrierter Analyse und kostenlosen benutzerdefinierten Domains.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Erleben Sie die volle Kontrolle über Ihre Kurzlinks Die komplette URL-Shortener-Plattform, Link-Management, Link-Analyse, Deep-Links, QR-Codes-Generator und Link in Bio. Kürzen, branden, verwalten, verfolgen und teilen Sie Ihre Links mühelos.
GoLinks
golinks.io
Intuitive, sichere Go-Links, die von Teams geteilt werden. GoLinks® verbessert die Produktivität, indem es Teams mithilfe einprägsamer Kurzlinks namens „go/links“ dabei hilft, Informationen schnell zu finden und auszutauschen.
Upslash
upslash.io
Helfen Sie Teams, Informationen schnell zu finden und auszutauschen, mit leicht zu merkenden Kurzlinks, sogenannten Go-Links.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Klicks und Konversionsraten, sammeln Sie Ihre Leads und erstellen Sie mit nur wenigen Klicks Webseiten für die All-in-One-Plattform Ihrer Affiliate-Produkte.
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
Verkürzen, verfolgen und optimieren Sie Ihre Links mit einprägsamen Call-to-Actions, Retargeting-Pixeln, Markenlinks und leistungsstarken Analysen.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
Der T2M URL Shortener ist eine All-in-one-Link-Management-Plattform. Bester benutzerdefinierter URL-Shortener mit Markendomain und API. Personalisierte Vanity-Kurzlinks mit QR-Codes und erweiterten Analysen und Berichten. Dedizierte Instanzoption für Agenturen.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Mit Linkin Bio, URL-Retargeting und kuratierten Seiten hilft Ihnen Linkjoy Steigern Sie die Markenbekanntheit, generieren Sie mehr Leads und führen Sie eine einmalige Neuausrichtung durch Besucher.