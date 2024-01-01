Sticky
Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.
Website: tobii.com
Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Sticky auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.
Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.
Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.
Want to get a better return on your marketing investment? Sticky by Tobii is an online eye tracking software and survey tool that analyzes how your creative designs are being received by your target audience, on the devices they use the most. See the impact of ads, packaging, and videos on real people across the globe, in isolation and in context.
Kategorien:
Website: tobii.com
Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Sticky verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.