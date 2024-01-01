WebCatalog

Alternativen - Sisense

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Tableau (französisch für „kleiner Tisch“, wörtlich „kleiner Tisch“, auch „Bild“; Pl. Tableaux oder selten Tableaus) kann sich beziehen auf:

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Looker ist eine Business-Intelligence-Software und Big-Data-Analyseplattform, mit der Sie Geschäftsanalysen in Echtzeit einfach erkunden, analysieren und teilen können.

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Business Intelligence- und Analysesoftware. Zoho Analytics ist eine Self-Service-BI- und Datenanalysesoftware, mit der Sie Ihre Daten visuell analysieren, beeindruckende Datenvisualisierungen erstellen und verborgene Erkenntnisse in wenigen Minuten entdecken können.

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Domo, Inc. ist ein Cloud-Softwareunternehmen mit Sitz in American Fork, Utah, USA. Es ist auf Business-Intelligence-Tools und Datenvisualisierung spezialisiert.

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Mode ist eine kollaborative Datenplattform, die SQL, R, Python und visuelle Analysen an einem Ort kombiniert. Schneller verbinden, analysieren und teilen.

Hex

Hex

hex.tech

Hex ist eine moderne Datenplattform für Data Science und Analytics. Kollaborative Notizbücher, schöne Daten-Apps und Sicherheit auf Unternehmensniveau.

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

Alteryx bietet die führende Analytics Cloud-Plattform. Wir ermöglichen es jedem, mit KI-gestützter Analyseautomatisierung wirkungsvolle Erkenntnisse zu gewinnen.

Incorta

Incorta

incorta.com

Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...

Phocas Software

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...

Explo

Explo

explo.co

Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...

Sigma

Sigma

sigmacomputing.com

Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

Website- und Produktanalyse richtig gemacht – endlich! Das Spotless™-Tracking von Usermaven erfasst alle Ereignisse automatisch, macht die Abhängigkeit von Entwicklern überflüssig und macht es zum einfachsten Analysetool für Vermarkter und Produktspezialisten.

Erkunden

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.