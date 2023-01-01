Alternativen - ReviewTrackers
IONOS
ionos.com
Zugriff auf Ihre gesamte IONOS-Welt: Verträge, Produkte und Kundendaten, Bestell- oder Änderungsservices – jetzt passwortgeschützter Login.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush bietet Lösungen für SEO, PPC, Content, Social Media und Wettbewerbsforschung. Über 6000000 Vermarkter weltweit vertrauen darauf
Moz
moz.com
Unterstützt von der größten SEO-Community der Welt entwickelt Moz Tools, die SEO, Inbound-Marketing, Linkaufbau und Content-Marketing einfach machen. Starten Sie noch heute Ihre kostenlose 30-Tage-Testversion!
Thryv
thryv.com
Verwalten Sie Kunden jederzeit, überall und auf jedem Gerät mit der Software für kleine Unternehmen von Thryv: CRM, Text- und E-Mail-Marketing, soziale Medien, Websites und mehr.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye ist eine umfassende Customer-Experience-Plattform. Mehr als 60.000 Unternehmen jeder Größe nutzen BirdEye täglich, um durch Bewertungen online gefunden zu werden, durch SMS-Interaktionen von Kunden ausgewählt zu werden und mit Umfrage- und Insights-Tools das beste Unternehmen zu sein.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Nutzen Sie die Social-Media-Management-Plattform von PromoRepublic, um Inhalte mit integrierten Tools zu erstellen und anzupassen, sie auf mehreren Social-Media-Seiten zu planen, Anzeigen zu schalten und Ergebnisse für Ihr Unternehmen zu erzielen.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Treiben Sie Ihre Marke® mit der Marketingplattform Nr. 1® für kleine Unternehmen voran.
Yext
yext.com
Yext ist ein New Yorker Technologieunternehmen, das im Bereich Online-Markenmanagement tätig ist. Es bietet Markenaktualisierungen über sein cloudbasiertes Netzwerk aus Apps, Suchmaschinen und anderen Einrichtungen an. Das Unternehmen wurde 2006 von Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger und Brent Metz g...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Der einfachste Weg, digitale Lösungen unter Ihrer eigenen Marke zu verkaufen. Vendasta ist eine White-Label-Plattform für Unternehmen, die digitale Lösungen für KMU anbieten.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi ist die Marketingplattform für Multi-Location-Marken. Wir ermöglichen Unternehmen wie Ace Hardware, Sport Clips und Anytime Fitness, über alle Marketingkanäle hinweg mit lokalen Zielgruppen in Kontakt zu treten.
Solocal
solocal.com
Wir helfen Unternehmen, durch digitale Technologie zu wachsen. Erhalten Sie mit Ihrem kostenlosen digitalen Audit sofort eine persönliche Beratung.
Mobal
mobal.io
Verwalten Sie alle Ihre Brancheneinträge mühelos von einem Ort aus. Wir gestalten die Verwaltung Ihrer Brancheneinträge unterhaltsam, schnell und angenehm.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter bietet Marken mit mehreren Standorten die lokalen Einblicke und Tools, die sie benötigen, um das Kundenerlebnis in großem Maßstab zu überwachen, zu analysieren und zu verbessern.
RocketData
rocketdata.ru
RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes t...
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transformiert die Online-Präsenz von Marken mit einem dreigleisigen Ansatz: lokale Einträge, Reputationsmanagement und Social-Media-Management. Mit Synup können Marken relevante und vertrauenswürdige Geschäftsinhalte über alle Standorte und Medienkanäle hinweg in einem ganzheitlichen Dashboard...
GoSite
gosite.com
Gewinnen Sie mehr Kunden, erhalten Sie schneller Geld und gewinnen Sie Zeit zurück mit GoSite. Einfache Technologie für Heimwerker und Kleinunternehmer. Keine Erfahrung erforderlich.
UpCity
upcity.com
Bei UpCity schaffen und stärken wir erfolgreiche Beziehungen zwischen Unternehmen und B2B-Dienstleistern. Finden Sie noch heute Ihren nächsten Partner!
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
Durch Channel-Marketing-Automatisierung Eine Plattform für alle Ihre Distributed-Marketing-Anforderungen
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX sorgt dafür, dass Ihr nächstgelegener Unternehmensstandort sichtbar ist, und fördert so die Interaktion von der Entdeckung bis zum Kauf und darüber hinaus.