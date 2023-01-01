Alternativen - ReviewRev
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
Die am schnellsten wachsende White-Label-Plattform für Agenturen für digitales Marketing. CRM, E-Mail, 2-Wege-SMS, Funnel Builder und mehr!
Podium
podium.com
Verschaffen Sie Ihrem Unternehmen einen unfairen Vorteil mit Bewertungen, Nachrichten, Zahlungen, Webchat und mehr.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com ist eine 2007 in Dänemark gegründete dänische Website für Verbraucherbewertungen, die Bewertungen von Unternehmen weltweit bereitstellt. Jeden Monat werden fast 1 Million neue Bewertungen veröffentlicht. Die Website bietet Unternehmen Freemium-Dienste an. Das Unternehmen verlässt sich...
Kenect
kenect.com
Treten Sie mit Ihren Kunden dort in Kontakt, wo sie sind – per SMS auf ihrem Telefon. Verdoppeln Sie Ihre Leads, generieren Sie Online-Bewertungen, erfassen Sie Zahlungen und starten Sie Video-Chat-Gespräche – alles per SMS.
Thryv
thryv.com
Verwalten Sie Kunden jederzeit, überall und auf jedem Gerät mit der Software für kleine Unternehmen von Thryv: CRM, Text- und E-Mail-Marketing, soziale Medien, Websites und mehr.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye ist eine umfassende Customer-Experience-Plattform. Mehr als 60.000 Unternehmen jeder Größe nutzen BirdEye täglich, um durch Bewertungen online gefunden zu werden, durch SMS-Interaktionen von Kunden ausgewählt zu werden und mit Umfrage- und Insights-Tools das beste Unternehmen zu sein.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Nutzen Sie die Social-Media-Management-Plattform von PromoRepublic, um Inhalte mit integrierten Tools zu erstellen und anzupassen, sie auf mehreren Social-Media-Seiten zu planen, Anzeigen zu schalten und Ergebnisse für Ihr Unternehmen zu erzielen.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself ist ein Unternehmen für Online-Reputationsmanagement und Datenschutz, das Software und Dienste anbietet, darunter negative Google-Ergebnisse, persönliches Branding, Schutz privater Informationen, Dark-Web-Scan und mehr.
Debutify
debutify.com
Erhalten Sie mehr Bewertungen in kürzerer Zeit und mit weniger Aufwand. Debutify Reviews vereinfacht das Anfordern, Sammeln und Verwalten von Kundenbewertungen, sodass Sie schneller mehr davon erhalten.
G2
g2.com
Vergleichen Sie die beste Unternehmenssoftware und -dienste basierend auf Benutzerbewertungen und sozialen Daten. Bewertungen für CRM-, ERP-, HR-, CAD-, PDM- und Marketing-Software.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Treiben Sie Ihre Marke® mit der Marketingplattform Nr. 1® für kleine Unternehmen voran.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
Die All-in-One-Plattform für den Erfolg bei der lokalen Suche · Steigern Sie Ihre Rankings, steigern Sie Ihren Ruf und heben Sie sich bei der lokalen Suche von der Masse ab – mit BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak fördert das Wachstum der weltweit beliebtesten Apps und Spiele, indem es umsetzbare Erkenntnisse in einer einfachen Benutzeroberfläche bereitstellt. → Testen Sie uns kostenlos!
Text Request
textrequest.com
Fördern Sie die Kundenbindung Die Business-Messaging-Plattform, mit der Sie Textnachrichten von Ihrer Bürotelefonnummer direkt auf Ihrem Computer senden können, sodass Sie tatsächlich eine Antwort erhalten.
Yext
yext.com
Yext ist ein New Yorker Technologieunternehmen, das im Bereich Online-Markenmanagement tätig ist. Es bietet Markenaktualisierungen über sein cloudbasiertes Netzwerk aus Apps, Suchmaschinen und anderen Einrichtungen an. Das Unternehmen wurde 2006 von Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger und Brent Metz g...
Broadly
broadly.com
Software für Online-Reputation und Kundenerlebnis hilft Ihnen bei der Erstellung Ihrer Online-Marketingstrategie, damit Sie Kundenempfehlungen, Leads, Bewertungen und Umsätze steigern können.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Der einfachste Weg, digitale Lösungen unter Ihrer eigenen Marke zu verkaufen. Vendasta ist eine White-Label-Plattform für Unternehmen, die digitale Lösungen für KMU anbieten.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ Nr. 1 App-Review-Management- und ASO-Tool. Analysieren Sie Feedback, verwalten Sie Bewertungen und reagieren Sie auf Rezensionen, steigern Sie organische Downloads für App Store, Google Play und Amazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Der einfachste Weg, mehr Bewertungen zu erhalten und Ihren Ruf aufzubauen. Sorgen Sie für Aufsehen in den sozialen Medien, verbessern Sie Ihre SEO und erzielen Sie mehr Verkäufe.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
Die beste UGC-Plattform zum Sammeln von Rezensionen, Geschichten, Social-Media-Feeds und Fotos und zum Einbetten dieser in jede Website. Automatisch!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo ist eine E-Commerce-Marketingplattform mit den fortschrittlichsten Lösungen für Kundenbewertungen, visuelles Marketing, Treue, Empfehlungen und SMS-Marketing. Erfahren Sie hier mehr darüber, wie Ihre Marke mit Yotpo das Wachstum vorantreiben kann.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby ist eine moderne, DMS-integrierte und automatisierte Kommunikationsplattform, die es einfach macht, mit Kunden in Kontakt zu treten und sie zu konvertieren. Bringen Sie die Serviceleistung Ihres Händlers auf die Überholspur.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko ist eine 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ benutzerfreundliche Reputationsmanagement-Plattform, die es Vermarktern und Geschäftsinhabern ermöglicht, durch Automatisierung Zeit zu sparen. Zu den Produkten gehören ✅ Bewertungsmanagement, ✅ soziale Medien, ✅ PowerListings und mehr. Abonnieren Sie Rannko noch heute! ...
Appbot
appbot.co
App-Überprüfungs- und Bewertungstools, um Ihr gesamtes Kundenerlebnis zu verbessern. Die Plattform für Unternehmen, die Rezensionen und Bewertungen ernst nehmen. Appbot bietet erstklassige Überprüfungs- und Bewertungsüberwachung, Antworten und Analysen.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers ist ein preisgekröntes Unternehmen für Kundenbewertungssoftware. Erhalten Sie weitere Bewertungen. Reagieren Sie auf Kunden. Finden Sie Einblicke in das Kundenerlebnis.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial ist eine Social-Media-Managementlösung für Unternehmen mit mehreren Standorten und Profilen. Verwalten Sie alle Ihre Veröffentlichungen, Werbung, Interaktionen, Rezensionen und Berichte über eine zentrale Plattform. MavSocial bietet Unternehmen mit mehreren Standorten die einzigartige Mögl...
SpotOn
spoton.com
Die Point-of-Sale-Systeme und die Zahlungsabwicklungssoftware von SpotOn sind so konzipiert, dass sie genau so funktionieren, wie Sie arbeiten. Und Sie werden rund um die Uhr von Menschen unterstützt, die sich wirklich um Sie kümmern.
Mobal
mobal.io
Verwalten Sie alle Ihre Brancheneinträge mühelos von einem Ort aus. Wir gestalten die Verwaltung Ihrer Brancheneinträge unterhaltsam, schnell und angenehm.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource ist der Branchenführer für Anrufverfolgung, Lead-Management und Geschäftsanalyselösungen. Maximieren Sie Ihr Marketingbudget und erzielen Sie messbare Ergebnisse.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter bietet Marken mit mehreren Standorten die lokalen Einblicke und Tools, die sie benötigen, um das Kundenerlebnis in großem Maßstab zu überwachen, zu analysieren und zu verbessern.
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Trustmetrics
trustmetrics.io
Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...