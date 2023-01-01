Rev.io
Website: rev.io
Rev.io provides sophisticated billing-as-a-service (BaaS) to communications companies, wireless and IoT providers, and voice and network MSPs. Rev.io enables clients managing sophisticated subscription billing models with the industry’s most complete quote-to-cash financial processing experience to effectively manage end customers’ subscriptions, usage, taxation, billing, and payment processing. * Billing * Usage rating * Taxation * Payment processing * Commissions * Collections * Ticketing * Workflows * Inventory * Data Analytics
